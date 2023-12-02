Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Shehnaaz Gill witness Sidharth Shukla's final moments? Paras Chhabra shares insights

    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra discloses that Shehnaaz Gill was present at her best friend Sidharth Shukla's deathbed. It was reported that Sidharth and Shehnaaz were dating during that time.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Paras Chhabra discussed several aspects of his life in a recent podcast interview with TV star and famous comedian Bhavya Singh.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    During the interview, Paras discussed his time on Bigg Boss 13 and his friendship with the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Initially, Paras thought Sidharth could not truly enjoy the enormous fame that followed his debut on the show. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    He then mentioned Shehnaaz and Sidharth's friendship while on Bigg Boss. Paras remarked how Shehnaaz's presence always brings back thoughts of Sidharth whenever he sees her.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Paras narrated the heartbreaking experiences to express his tremendous sadness. He stated that Shehnaaz was greatly traumatised by Sidharth's death, having been present with him during his final moments, which left her in shock.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Late TV star Sidharth Shukla and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill were lovers who had a close relationship. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    During their adventure in Bigg Boss 13, their paths crossed, forming a bond. However, the painful separation resulting from Sidharth's premature departure left a huge gap not just in Shehnaaz's life but also in the entire entertainment business.
     

