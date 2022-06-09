Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Nayanthara change her religion from 'Christianity to Hinduism' to marry Prabhu Deva? Read on

    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

    According to sources close to the Arya Samaj, actress Nayanthara has converted from Christianity to Hinduism, despite her studious silence.

    Nayanthara, also known as Diana Mariam Kurian, was raised as a Christian. Because of her move into movies, she changed her name. She reportedly converted to Hinduism in the Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai a few years back, according to sources, and has kept her name Nayanthara.

    Nayanthara, on the other hand, keeps her mouth shut. When asked about her marriage, she says, "No remarks." Some suggested in 2011 that it was a foreshadowing of her forthcoming wedding to actor-director Prabhu Deva, who divorced his previous wife, a Muslim, and married her without changing her faith.

    According to sources close to Arya Samaj, the actress went to the Arya Samaj Temple on Waltax Road and diligently followed all the processes of 'Shuddhi Karma,' a Vedic purifying process.
     

    Nayanthara reportedly fled shortly after the cleansing ceremony, according to sources. Her conversion to Hinduism was documented with a certificate. It was also mentioned that Nayantara performed a 'homan,' or fire ceremony, during which she sung hymns and the Sankeerthan Mantra. Also Read: Nayanthara or Vignesh Shivan, who is richer? Their joint net worth will shock you

    When asked about her decision to convert to Hinduism, Nayanthara said it was totally personal. "Yes, I've converted to Hinduism, and it's a personal choice. With passion and conviction, I went through the full ritual "She is thought to have told a friend about it. Also Read: Reason behind Nayanthara, Prabhu Deva's break-up; actress once revealed

