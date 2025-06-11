- Home
- Entertainment
- Akshay Kumar set for south debut in 'Kannappa'; trailer launch date finally revealed
Akshay Kumar set for south debut in 'Kannappa'; trailer launch date finally revealed
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is rocking the box office. Amidst Housefull 5's success, new info about Akshay's next film is out.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
New update on actor Akshay Kumar's film
Akshay Kumar is currently being praised for his film Housefull 5. The film is doing well at the box office. It has collected ₹111.25 crore at the Indian box office in 5 days. The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Housefull 5 Movie
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is a box office hit. Amidst this, news about his next film, Kannappa, is out. The trailer release date has been announced. It will be launched in a special city in Madhya Pradesh. This marks Akshay's South Indian cinema debut.
Kannappa Movie
Fans are eagerly waiting for Kannappa, starring South Indian actor and director Vishnu Manchu. New info has excited fans. According to Telugu123, the trailer will launch in Indore on June 13.
Kannappa Movie Trailer
Akshay Kumar is expected to attend. Following the trailer launch, the film's promotion will begin in Kerala on June 14. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is expected at the Kerala event. Many leading stars will participate in the promotions. Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Raghu Babu, Prabhas, and Madhu play key roles.
Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva
Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva, and Kajal Aggarwal plays Parvati in Kannappa. Vishnu Manchu plays a lead role. It's a mythological film based on Kannappa Nayanar, a devotee of Shiva. Mukesh Kumar Singh directs. The film releases globally on June 27. Akshay Kumar previously acted with Rajini in 2.0.