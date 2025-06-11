Panchayat Season 4, releasing June 24th on Prime Video, delves into a heated election between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi for village head. The trailer showcases a vibrant political battle with rallies and campaigns

The trailer for Panchayat Season 4 has officially been released, promising yet another engaging mix of humour, tension, and heartfelt moments set in the ever-chaotic village of Phulera. The much-loved comedy-drama series is now slated for an earlier release—June 24—after originally being scheduled for July 2. The advancement came as a result of a quirky campaign by Prime Video, where fans cast votes to push for an early premiere.

In the newly launched trailer, viewers are given a sneak peek into the explosive political battle between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi, who are both vying for the position of village head. With high-energy campaign songs, exaggerated promises, and loud public rallies, Phulera is transformed into a vibrant political battlefield. As both camps try to gain the upper hand, the seemingly cheerful atmosphere hides an undercurrent of backroom politics, gossip, and attempts to undermine one another.

The cliffhanger from Season 3 adds further anticipation to the upcoming storyline. The previous season ended dramatically, with Pradhan being shot and hospitalized. Meanwhile, Abhishek and his companions clashed with the local MLA and his goons, leading to a brawl that landed them behind bars. The uncertainty around Abhishek’s future left audiences in suspense, something that Season 4 is expected to address.

Created by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat features a talented ensemble cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa, among others.

Set in the fictional village of Phulera, the story follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who ends up working as the secretary of the Gram Panchayat. Unfamiliar with rural life, Abhishek’s journey is one of adjustment and unexpected discovery. Through its comedic yet realistic portrayal of village politics, community relationships, and small-town charm, Panchayat has struck a chord with audiences over three successful seasons.

With rising political tensions, emotional stakes, and the promise of more laughter, Season 4 looks set to be another memorable chapter in the Phulera saga—streaming exclusively on Prime Video from June 24.