Did Kim Kardashian hate Kendall Jenner's Met Gala outfit? Here's what she said

Kim Kardashian recently took her eldest daughter, North West, to New York to introduce her to the Met Gala and started a minor rift with Kendall Jenner.

Kim Kardashian was spotted relaxing in her hotel room with her family when she confronted North, 10, over telling Auntie Kendall about the garment. Kim Kardashian recently travelled to New York with her eldest daughter North West to present her to the Met Gala, sparking a brief feud with Kendall Jenner.

Kim, 43, Kendall, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 26, all wore quite different outfits to the Met Gala, with most admiring Kendall's unusual black one-piece with a flared cape. On the other hand, the SKIMS founder wasn't thrilled with the one-piece style. Kim was spotted relaxing in her hotel room with family after the event when she confronted North, 10, over telling Auntie Kendall what she thought about the outfit..

Kim told her daughter in the room, “By the way, North, you need to have some loyalty. When mommy talks shit about people, you cannot go tell them,” as North and Penelope both laugh. Kim asked, “Why would you tell Auntie Kendall I hated her outfit?” They show Kendall and Kylie in a joint confession as Kendall - who recently starred in a racy Calvin Klein ad - explained what happened. “Kim was telling me like all night, she’s like, ‘No no no, it’s great, it’s great, your look is great. I love it, I love it, I love it,’” Kendall begins. “And then North and Penelope were in my room after and I go, ‘Oh guys, like, who was your favourite of the night?’ And they were like, ‘You were actually our favourite.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, stop, really?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, we really loved yours, you were our favourite’,” Kendall added.

“And I was like, ‘Your mom said she really liked my look too and she goes, She was lying.’ She told me she did not like your look,” Kendall says, which shocks Kylie. Kendall admits, “I was taken aback. Whatever, but I was North’s favourite, so that’s all that matters, and Penelope,” as Kylie adds, ‘The kids always know.’ Later in Kim’s room, North said, “Because you didn’t,” while Kim explained, “But still. There’s like a thing about honesty and there is a thing about like loyalty of like having your momma’s back.” North explains, “But you never told me to not tell. I always don’t tell when you say to not tell.”

Kim confessed, “What happened was Kendall sent us two options, saying which one should I wear? This black and white one or this all-white one. So I said, ‘Wow, I liked the white one better,’ and shady little North tells her that.” Kim tells the camera in her room, “There’s nothing I’d rather do than not go to the afterparties tonight. I might have a little bit of FOMO but I feel really good about this decision,” as North comes screaming out of the room making Kim laugh. Kim confesses, “North definitely has a few things to learn, but she has the biggest heart and I’m so lucky I got to share this experience with North and Penelope. This is my happy place. Just out of my dress, in my pyjamas, eating pizza with my family, just chilling, could not be happier.” Furthermore, North watched the Met Gala red carpet arrivals on TV with Kim's stylist Danielle Levi. When rapper Yung Miami walked the red carpet with several strands of pearls draped over her, North said, “Ooh she’s pretty, it just stops copying my mom with those pearls, if you know what I mean,” as Danielle laughs.