Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Kim Kardashian hate Kendall Jenner's Met Gala outfit? Here's what she said

    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian recently took her eldest daughter, North West, to New York to introduce her to the Met Gala and started a minor rift with Kendall Jenner.  

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    Kim Kardashian was spotted relaxing in her hotel room with her family when she confronted North, 10, over telling Auntie Kendall about the garment. Kim Kardashian recently travelled to New York with her eldest daughter North West to present her to the Met Gala, sparking a brief feud with Kendall Jenner.  

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim, 43, Kendall, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 26, all wore quite different outfits to the Met Gala, with most admiring Kendall's unusual black one-piece with a flared cape. On the other hand, the SKIMS founder wasn't thrilled with the one-piece style. Kim was spotted relaxing in her hotel room with family after the event when she confronted North, 10, over telling Auntie Kendall what she thought about the outfit.. 

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    Kim told her daughter in the room, “By the way, North, you need to have some loyalty. When mommy talks shit about people, you cannot go tell them,” as North and Penelope both laugh.

    Kim asked, “Why would you tell Auntie Kendall I hated her outfit?” They show Kendall and Kylie in a joint confession as Kendall - who recently starred in a racy Calvin Klein ad - explained what happened.

    “Kim was telling me like all night, she’s like, ‘No no no, it’s great, it’s great, your look is great. I love it, I love it, I love it,’” Kendall begins. 

    “And then North and Penelope were in my room after and I go, ‘Oh guys, like, who was your favourite of the night?’ And they were like, ‘You were actually our favourite.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, stop, really?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, we really loved yours, you were our favourite’,” Kendall added.

    article_image4

    Getty Photos

    “And I was like, ‘Your mom said she really liked my look too and she goes, She was lying.’ She told me she did not like your look,” Kendall says, which shocks Kylie.

    Kendall admits, “I was taken aback. Whatever, but I was North’s favourite, so that’s all that matters, and Penelope,” as Kylie adds, ‘The kids always know.’

    Later in Kim’s room, North said, “Because you didn’t,” while Kim explained, “But still. There’s like a thing about honesty and there is a thing about like loyalty of like having your momma’s back.”

    North explains, “But you never told me to not tell. I always don’t tell when you say to not tell.”

    article_image5

    Getty Photos

    Kim confessed, “What happened was Kendall sent us two options, saying which one should I wear? This black and white one or this all-white one. So I said, ‘Wow, I liked the white one better,’ and shady little North tells her that.”

    Kim tells the camera in her room, “There’s nothing I’d rather do than not go to the afterparties tonight. I might have a little bit of FOMO but I feel really good about this decision,” as North comes screaming out of the room making Kim laugh.

    Kim confesses, “North definitely has a few things to learn, but she has the biggest heart and I’m so lucky I got to share this experience with North and Penelope. This is my happy place. Just out of my dress, in my pyjamas, eating pizza with my family, just chilling, could not be happier.”

    Furthermore, North watched the Met Gala red carpet arrivals on TV with Kim's stylist Danielle Levi. When rapper Yung Miami walked the red carpet with several strands of pearls draped over her, North said, “Ooh she’s pretty, it just stops copying my mom with those pearls, if you know what I mean,” as Danielle laughs.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Rajkumar Kohli, veteran director who passed away? Read more ATG

    Who was Rajkumar Kohli, veteran director who passed away? Read more

    Adrishya Jalakangal Review: Is Tovino Thomas' movie worth watching? Read rkn

    Adrishya Jalakangal Review: Is Tovino Thomas' movie worth watching? Read

    Emmy Award winner Vir Das terms Shefali Shah 'India's Meryl Streep' as he drops glimpse from the event RKK

    Emmy Award winner Vir Das terms Shefali Shah 'India's Meryl Streep' as he drops glimpse from the event

    Did Vijay Deverakonda say 'I Love You' to Rashmika Mandanna on Nandamuri Balakrishna show? Know details SHG

    Did Vijay Deverakonda say "I love you" to Rashmika Mandanna on Nandamuri Balakrishna show? Know details

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan on Vicky Jain, Sana Raees holding hands; here's how Ankita Lokhande reacted RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan on Vicky Jain, Sana Raees holding hands; here's how Ankita Lokhande reacted

    Recent Stories

    7 foods to consume when you have fever rkn eai

    7 foods to consume when you have fever

    Kerala: NHAI restricts construction, bypassing NH from service roads in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: NHAI restricts construction, bypassing NH from service roads in Thrissur

    BESCOM shuts online services for 3 days amid technical issues; check dates vkp

    BESCOM shuts online services for 3 days amid technical issues; check dates

    Apple AirPods Max 2 with USB C port may launch in 2024 in new colours Report gcw

    Apple AirPods Max 2 with USB-C port may launch in 2024: Report

    Who was Rajkumar Kohli, veteran director who passed away? Read more ATG

    Who was Rajkumar Kohli, veteran director who passed away? Read more

    Recent Videos

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon