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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Enters 1000 Crore Club; Becomes Top 3 Highest Grossing Indian Film
Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar 2' has created history at the box office. In just 17 days, it has crossed the ₹1000 crore net collection mark, becoming the first Bollywood film to enter the thousand-crore club
'Dhurandhar 2' makes a historic entry into the ₹1000 crore club
According to a fresh report from koimoi.com, the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar 2' has made history by earning a net of ₹1000 crore at the Indian box office. It is the first Bollywood film to achieve this milestone. This is truly a golden moment for the Hindi film industry.
'Dhurandhar 2's blockbuster earnings on Day 17
The same report states that the Aditya Dhar-directed 'Dhurandhar 2' showed a massive jump on its third Saturday, which was its 17th day. On this day, the film earned about ₹26.5 crore (all languages), a nearly 17.77% increase from the ₹22.5 crore it made on Day 16. The Hindi version alone collected ₹25 crore.
What is the total collection of 'Dhurandhar 2'?
As per the report, in 17 days, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, has reached a total net collection of approximately ₹1010 crore (₹1191.8 crore gross). The Hindi version alone has pulled in a spectacular net collection of ₹946 crore (₹1116.28 crore gross).
Dhurandhar 2's week-wise collection report
The film's earnings have been solid every week. Here are the figures:
- First Week (8 days): ₹649 crore (Hindi) / ₹690 crore (All Languages)
- Second Week: ₹251 crore (Hindi) / ₹271 crore (All Languages)
- Day 16: ₹21 crore (Hindi) / ₹22.5 crore (All Languages)
- Day 17: ₹25 crore (Hindi) / ₹26.5 crore (All Languages)
'Dhurandhar 2' now competes with 'Baahubali 2' and 'Pushpa 2'
'Dhurandhar 2' is now up against the Prabhas-starrer Telugu pan-India film 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' and the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', whose lifetime earnings were ₹1031 crore and ₹1265.97 crore, respectively. It is believed that on its 18th day, 'Dhurandhar 2' will overtake 'Baahubali 2' to become the second-highest-grossing film.
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