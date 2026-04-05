Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Special New Photoshoot Pictures Go Viral; Check
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has just turned 30! She was born on April 5, 1996, in Virajpet. Rashmika is a big name in both South Indian cinema and Bollywood, and has delivered hits in both industries
Rashmika Mandanna Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna Photos
Rashmika is showing off a total killer look in this new photoshoot. She struck one amazing pose after another during the shoot. In every photo, she looks incredibly stylish and gorgeous. On this occasion, let's take a look at her film career.
Career
Rashmika Mandanna Films
Upcoming Films
Looking ahead, Rashmika Mandanna has many fantastic films lined up. She will be seen in 'Cocktail 2', 'Myasa', 'Ranabali', 'Pushpa 2', and also a movie with director Atlee Kumar. Some of these films will release this year, while others are scheduled for 2027.
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