A 'Hema Malini Live-in Concert' is set for Mumbai on July 10 to celebrate the actress's 60-year career. The event will also be a tribute to her legacy and posthumously honour her late husband, Dharmendra.

A special "Hema Malini Live-in Concert" is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on July 10, celebrating the legendary actress' remarkable 60-year journey in cinema. The event will also serve as a heartfelt tribute to her enduring legacy and contribution to the Indian film industry.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by FWICE (@fwicemum) Her late husband and legendary actor Dharmendra will also be honoured posthumously.

A 360-Degree Tribute and Charity Concert

RJ Anirudh Chawla is the brainchild behind the upcoming mega celebrations for Hema Malini. Speaking to ANI, Anirudh shared, " Aaj bhi 60 saal baad cinema mein, she has remained so active and relevant. So I thought I would create a 360-degree 'Hema Malini Universe' with her, because the idea of a 'universe' is quite in trend these days. I have also started working on a book with her, we are making a documentary as well, and the concert I am going to do "Hema Malini Live in Concert' is being held to mark her completion of 60 years in cinema. Lekin isko hum Dharam ji ki yaad mein bhi kar rahe hain."

"So I suggested to Hema ji that we turn this into a charity musical concert, with the proceeds being donated to both FWICE and CINTAA. Since this industry gave Dharam ji his identity as an actor, it only feels right that we give something back to the industry, especially for the welfare of the workers and artists who have supported and sustained it throughout," he added.

Dharmendra Posthumously Awarded Padma Vibhushan

On Monday, Hema Malini received Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, and cinema icon Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025. President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Hema Malini at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)