Actor Subodh Bhave discusses his upcoming film 'Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj', a two-part biopic on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. He highlights director Sharad Singh Thakur's deep 4-5 year research for the movie.

Actor Subodh Bhave opened up about his upcoming film 'Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj'. Speaking to ANI, Subodh Bhave explained how the film chronicles key aspects from the life of Neem Karoli Baba. "In a two-hour film, we were able to capture the entire life of Neem Karoli Baba. Our director and producer have tried to divide it into two parts. The first part is about to release now, while the other will be released in a few months. From his childhood till his passing away, we have tried to show his life journey in this film," Bhave said.

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Director's Extensive Research

The actor said director Sharad Singh Thakur did extensive research on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. "Sharad Ji has done all the research on the film. He wanted the film to be made on Baba. He has been doing research for 4-5 years. He visited the places where Baba went. He met all those people, his family, his disciples, his devotees, those who have seen Baba. He also did a lot of research on all the books written on him," Bhave added.

Promo and Poster Unveiled

Earlier in April, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the promo and poster of the film titled 'Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj'. The Chief Minister noted that the divine life of Neem Karoli Baba continues to inspire millions of people even today.

At the unveiling of the film's poster, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, film director Sharad Singh Thakur, and artists were present.

Cast and Crew

The project features acclaimed actors including Subhod Bhave, Hiten Tejwani, Mohit Gupta. The movie is directed by Sharad Singh Thakur.

Baba Neem Karori Dham, Kainchi, is located on the Nainital-Almora road in Uttarakhand. (ANI)