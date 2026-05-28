PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta thanked fans for their support after the team's exit from IPL 2026. The team, after a dominant start with six straight wins, suffered a late-season collapse and missed the playoff spot by a single point.

After Punjab Kings' (PBKS) heartbreaking exit from the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), team co-owner and actor Preity Zinta shared an emotional note for fans, thanking them for standing by the franchise throughout their campaign. In an X post, Preity Zinta reflected on PBKS' rollercoaster ride and expressed gratitude toward the supporters.

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"A big thank you to all the supporters of PBKS for standing strong with us all through the rollercoaster ride of IPL 2026. From the highs to the lows & everything in between.... felt more wholesome with all of your love Till we meet again, all my love & best wishes #Ting," she wrote.

Fans quickly responded the post, cheering for the team and their overall performance in IPL 2026.

PBKS' Rollercoaster IPL 2026 Campaign

During the first half of the IPL season, Punjab Kings dominated the points table, winning their first six matches in a row and holding the number one position for nearly a month. However, in the second half of IPL, the team struggled to win matches and, eventually, on Sunday, it got eliminated from the playoff race.

PBKS, coming in as fan favourites after a 2025 runners-up finish, did incredibly well in the first half with six wins, a no result and a record-breaking unbeaten stretch of seven matches. They were seated at the top of the table with 13 points.

PBKS' poor tactical choices with bat and ball and catch drops led to their form tapering off, as they endured six morale-crushing defeats in a row before finally beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). For them, the 15 points earned were not enough.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), who earned a total of 16 points, removed PBKS from the fourth position to take the final playoff spot by beating Mumbai Indians (MI). PBKS finished just one point short of the playoff spot at fifth place.