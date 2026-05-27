Actor Shamita Shetty hit back at social media trolls criticising her age and marital status. In an Instagram story, she slammed the 'patriarchal' mindset, defended her choices, and told critics to unfollow her.

Actor Shamita Shetty has given a befitting response to social media critics of her age and marital status. In a candid and unapologetic Instagram story, Shamita called out the regressive mindset behind such comments, urging critics to stop policing women's personal choices.

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Shamita Shetty's Strong Reply to Trolls

Addressing comments on her changing appearance with age, Shamita wrote, "Yes I will look different. Things change with time it's the natural way of life.. nothing stays forever including physical appearance! BUT For my age I'm healthy, fit and happy with a grateful heart for all that the almighty has given me.. and that's all that matters to me."

She also responded sharply to remarks on not getting married "on time". Slamming what she described as "patriarchal, cave-man like, male-centric thought process", Shamita added, "Aapne shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya hai bhai? (What have you achieved after getting married?) Most importantly why the hell do u follow us single women to age shame us and inflict us with your patriarchal, cave-man like.. male centric thought process! Pl do me a favour n unfollow me pronto!"

A Look at Shamita's Career

Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Aditya Chopra's directorial 'Mohabbatein.' Her career was off to a great start, with her earning the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year (Female) after 'Mohabbatein'. However, her fame slowly faded away. Even though she starred in a few films like 'Fareb' and 'Zeher', she could not gain enough prominence.

In the last couple of years, Shamita garnered a new fan base with her stints on reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss OTT 1, and Bigg Boss 15. (ANI)