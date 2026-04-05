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Dhurandhar 2 V/s Dhurandhar: Day Wise Box Office Comparison of Ranveer Singh's 2-Part Spy Thriller
Dhurandhar V/s Dhurandhar Box Office Comparison: Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar 2' has collected over Rs 900 crore at the domestic box office. But during its run, there were several days when it couldn't even break its own prequel's record
The game flipped for 'Dhurandhar 2' from Day 9
Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar: Day 10
'Dhurandhar 2' raked in around Rs 62.85 crore on its 10th day (second Saturday). In comparison, 'Dhurandhar' had collected Rs 69.60 crore on its 10th day (second Sunday).
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Baahubali 2's Record; Check Here
Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar: Day 12
Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar: Day 13
On its 13th day (second Tuesday), 'Dhurandhar 2' collected around Rs 27.25 crore. Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar' had minted about Rs 30.60 crore on its 13th day (second Wednesday).
Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar: Day 14
Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar: Day 15
Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar: Day 16
Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar: Day 17
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