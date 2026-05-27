Renowned filmmaker Anik Dutta died on Wednesday after falling from a terrace in Gariahat, Kolkata. He was declared dead at a private hospital. Police have initiated a probe to determine if the fall was accidental or involved foul play.

Renowned filmmaker and ad filmmaker Anik Dutta passed away on Wednesday after reportedly suffering critical injuries following a fall from the terrace of a house in Gariahat, Kolkata.

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Police Launch Investigation into Mysterious Death

As per initial reports, Dutta was seriously injured after falling from the terrace and was rushed to a private hospital in Dhakuria in a critical condition. He was later declared dead at the hospital.

According to sources, the filmmaker was at his wife's residence in Gariahat when the incident took place. He reportedly fell from the terrace of the house and sustained severe injuries.

Police have cordoned off the area where he was found, and an investigation is currently underway to determine whether the fall was accidental or if any foul play was involved. Sources said Dutta's daughter lives abroad, and the body will be sent for post-mortem examination after she arrives in Kolkata.

Tributes Pour In from Tollywood and Politics

As soon as the news came out, a wave of grief swept across the Tollywood film industry. Many Bengali artists took to their social media platforms and paid tributes.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, in an X post, offered his tributes to Anik Dutta. "Saddened by the untimely demise of renowned filmmaker Shri Anik Dutta. His contributions towards Bengali Cinema is priceless. Heartfelt Condolences to his family & friends. I trust @KolkataPolice will investigate & unearth the mysterious circumstances shrouding his sudden death," he wrote. https://x.com/SuvenduWB/status/2059621789375099007

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee offered homage on Instagram. Mimi Chakraborty also mourned the filmmaker's demise and wrote, "This is so sudden and shocking, Anik Da. May your soul rest in peace. Praying for your entire family at this hard time. May God be by your side."

Actor Jeet took to X and expressed his condolences. "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Anik Dutta. A fantastic filmmaker, a creative soul, and a storyteller who left his own distinct mark through cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," he wrote. https://x.com/jeet30/status/2059570172638449776

A Look at His Acclaimed Work

A renowned name in the Bengali film industry, Anik Dutta was best known for his work across films like 'Aparajito' (2022), 'Borunbabur Bondhu' (2019) and 'Bhooter Bhabishyat' (2012). (ANI)