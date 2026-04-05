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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Baahubali 2's Record; Check Here
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is rewriting box office history with a stunning run. With ₹1,000 crore India net within reach, the Ranveer Singh-led thriller is setting new benchmarks globally
A Historic Box Office Run Nearing ₹1,000 Crore
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is on the brink of entering the elite ₹1,000 crore India net club. Starring Ranveer Singh, the film has already amassed around ₹985 crore domestically by day 17, with strong momentum expected to carry it past the milestone.
Globally, the film has crossed ₹1,500 crore, cementing its position as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters ever. What makes this achievement remarkable is that it comes without major holiday boosts and amid stiff competition from the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026.
Breaking Records and Outpacing Legends
The spy thriller has not just performed well—it has rewritten records. It has surpassed S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in North America and is outperforming benchmarks set by Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and KGF Chapter 2 featuring Yash.
Its first-week collection stood at a staggering ₹674 crore, followed by ₹263 crore in week two—showcasing exceptional consistency. The sequel has also raced past the lifetime earnings of its predecessor Dhurandhar in just 11 days, highlighting its unprecedented pace.
Strong Content, Star Power, and Audience Pull
At the heart of the film’s success lies its gripping narrative and powerful performances. Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of a dual-identity spy has been widely praised as a career-defining act. The film also features strong performances by Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi.
Blending espionage with real-world events, the story connects deeply with audiences, driving repeat viewership and strong family turnout. Despite long runtime and competition from cricket viewership, the film continues to dominate theatres across India.
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