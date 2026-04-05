Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is on the brink of entering the elite ₹1,000 crore India net club. Starring Ranveer Singh, the film has already amassed around ₹985 crore domestically by day 17, with strong momentum expected to carry it past the milestone.

Globally, the film has crossed ₹1,500 crore, cementing its position as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters ever. What makes this achievement remarkable is that it comes without major holiday boosts and amid stiff competition from the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026.