Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 showed impressive staying power on Day 38, collecting Rs 2.95 crore on its sixth Saturday. The film’s India net total now stands at Rs 1,127.14 crore, with domestic gross reaching Rs 1,349.13 crore.

Although collections have slowed compared to its explosive opening weeks, the upward jump on Saturday signals that audience interest remains steady. Sustaining momentum in week six is a strong indicator of the film’s blockbuster status.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar Starrer Film Sees Massive Jump; Collects THIS