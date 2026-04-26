Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 38: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Rs 1,800 Crore Worldwide
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its remarkable box office run into week six, staying resilient despite fresh competition and proving its long-lasting appeal among audiences
Strong Hold in Week 6 Despite Expected Drop
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 showed impressive staying power on Day 38, collecting Rs 2.95 crore on its sixth Saturday. The film’s India net total now stands at Rs 1,127.14 crore, with domestic gross reaching Rs 1,349.13 crore.
Although collections have slowed compared to its explosive opening weeks, the upward jump on Saturday signals that audience interest remains steady. Sustaining momentum in week six is a strong indicator of the film’s blockbuster status.
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Global Box Office Nears Massive Milestone
The film is inching closer to a historic benchmark worldwide. Its global earnings have reached approximately Rs 1,772 crore, including Rs 423.75 crore from overseas markets.
This performance places Dhurandhar 2 among the highest-grossing Indian films, driven by consistent international demand and repeat viewership. Its week-wise trend—from Rs 674.17 crore in week one to steady late-week collections—reflects a classic long-run success story.
Faces Competition but Maintains Its Ground
Despite new releases, Dhurandhar 2 continues to hold its own. Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, dominated Saturday with Rs 10.75 crore and has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.
Meanwhile, Michael, based on Michael Jackson, earned Rs 5 crore on the same day, showing decent growth.
Even with these competitors, Dhurandhar 2 continues to attract audiences, highlighting its strong word-of-mouth and star power.
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