The Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge refuses to slow down even after over a month in theatres. On its 39th day, the film added Rs 3.40 crore, showing a noticeable jump from Saturday’s Rs 3 crore. This growth reflects its steady audience pull. With this, the film’s India net collection has climbed to an impressive Rs 1,130.59 crore, making it one of the biggest earners in Hindi cinema history.