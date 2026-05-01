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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 14: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses Rs. 200 Crore Worldwide
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 14: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla continues its steady run at the box office, crossing the ₹200 crore mark worldwide after two weeks, driven by consistent weekday earnings
Steady Two-Week Box Office Performance
Bhooth Bangla has completed 14 days in cinemas with a stable and consistent performance. After a strong opening week of ₹84.40 crore, the film maintained momentum in its second week with gradual but reliable weekday collections. On Day 14, it added ₹3.40 crore, taking the total India net to ₹128.05 crore and gross to ₹152.03 crore. The film’s slow-and-steady trend highlights solid audience retention beyond the initial buzz.
Crosses ₹200 Crore Worldwide Milestone
The film has now officially entered the ₹200 crore club globally. With an overseas contribution of ₹52.25 crore and a Day 14 addition of ₹0.75 crore from international markets, the worldwide total stands at ₹204.28 crore. Achieving this milestone despite moderate weekday dips signals strong overall acceptance and sustained interest across markets.
Star Power and Competitive Edge
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after more than 15 years—a factor that has significantly boosted its appeal. Featuring Wamiqa Gabbi alongside a strong ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and Asrani, the film has held its ground despite competition from Michael (based on Michael Jackson) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Its blend of horror and comedy continues to draw audiences.
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