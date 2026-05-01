Directed by Priyadarshan, the film marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after more than 15 years—a factor that has significantly boosted its appeal. Featuring Wamiqa Gabbi alongside a strong ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and Asrani, the film has held its ground despite competition from Michael (based on Michael Jackson) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Its blend of horror and comedy continues to draw audiences.

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