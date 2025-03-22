user
Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal divorce: Did couple showcase fake romance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Following their divorce, many believe that Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal acted as if they were still romantically involved on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Published: Mar 22, 2025, 10:44 AM IST

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce was completed on March 20 at Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. The choreographer and influencer allegedly earned Rs 4.75 crore in alimony from the sportsman. While the news startled fans, sources indicate that Yuzvendra and Dhanashree had been battling with troubles since June 2022.

Was their public affection for Jhalak only for show?

Dhanashree, a wild card contender in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, advanced to the final round. During the concert, Chahal made a special appearance to encourage her, and their love gestures warmed hearts. However, with their divorce officially completed, allegations abound that the pair may have fabricated their relationship to get public attention.


According to their joint divorce suit, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra split in June 2022, but Chahal continued to appear on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, which aired last year. This timing has created questions, causing admirers to suspect that their public display of devotion was contrived.

Chahal appeared on the show and attended an after-party by Farah Khan, prompting conjecture. Many people now feel this was a deliberate attempt to preserve a favourable image before parting ways. Fans are wondering if their romantic on-screen moments were a ruse.

Life after Divorce

While Chahal prepares to play for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025, speculations say that he is now dating RJ Mahvash. Dhanashree, on the other hand, is focused on her professional obligations. She released her most recent music video, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, on March 20, the same day her divorce was completed.

Considering all that has happened, viewers are now asking whether or not their on-screen relationship was only for show. The only thing that will disclose the truth about their once-revered connection is time, despite the fact that suspicions are gaining traction.

