'L2 Empuraan': College in Bengaluru announces holiday on Mohanlal starrer release Day; Read on

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer, is set to hit theatres on March 27. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film spans multiple global locations

Mohanlal’s highly anticipated film, L2: Empuraan, is set to release in theatres on March 27. In celebration of the film’s release, Good Shepherd College in Bengaluru has declared a holiday for its students. Additionally, a special screening has been arranged at YGR Signature Mall in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as confirmed by the college administration. The decision to declare a holiday and organize a special screening was influenced by the college’s Managing Director, Tojo John, who is known to be a devoted fan of veteran actor Mohanlal.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan serves as a sequel to its massively successful first installment released in 2019. The film, besides Mohanlal, features actors such as Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier, among others. Prithviraj Sukumaran previously discussed the difficulties encountered during the film’s production. Shot across various international locations, including Turkey, France, London, Yemen, Senegal, Iraq, and China, the director revealed that identifying suitable locations was one of the biggest challenges. He mentioned that the process of scouting locations spanned two years as he traveled across different parts of the world.

Speaking to ANI, Prithviraj explained that the film was shot in real locations, making the process more time-consuming. He elaborated that once the locations were finalized, moving a large unit between different cities and countries posed another logistical challenge. The director acknowledged the dedication of his production team, including producer Antony Perumbavoor, line producers Suresh Balaje and George Pius, creative director Nirmal Sahadev, and associate director Vava. He expressed gratitude for their efforts, stating that while the film’s execution appeared smooth from a director’s perspective, the production team worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure everything ran seamlessly. Mohanlal also emphasized the benefits of L2: Empuraan being a pan-Indian film, stating that such a wide release increases the likelihood of success by reaching a broader audience through more screens. He highlighted the extensive preparation that went into the film over two years, acknowledging its large-scale production budget. The actor noted that while similar films had been made before, the current industry landscape allows for a more significant reach, particularly with the inclusion of Tamil and Telugu versions.

As suggested by the film’s trailer, the sequel is expected to explore a socio-political narrative, with Mohanlal’s character, Khureshi-Ab’raam, at the center. The intense and visually captivating trailer hints at an exploration of Khureshi’s past and a power struggle within a political party, further amplifying anticipation for the film’s release. ALSO READ: Empuraan: How much did Mohanlal charge for THIS Malayalam film? Here's what Prithviraj Sukumaran has to say

