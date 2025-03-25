Job resignation mistakes: What not to do when quitting

Read Full Gallery

There are many reasons to quit a job. Are you thinking of quitting because of too much work, an unbearable boss, or no salary increase? If so, if you don't follow these tips before quitting, problems will continue to haunt you even after you quit. So what should you do?

Keep these in mind.

You need to keep many things in mind when you quit your job. So what should you do? Don't forget these ten tips. There is a notice period of one to three months. Don't quit without completing this notice period. Work happily and come out. You should have a good impression of yourself.

Don't decide emotionally. Don't think about getting out of frustration. Plan well and come out. Don't leave the work halfway. Before you leave the company, do all the work and come out. Then respect for you will increase.

Don't forget the legal agreement for any reason. When you come out of that company, take a full printout, read it again, and make sure you haven't broken any rules. Don't spoil your relationship with your colleagues. You must have a good friendship. You have to come out of that company with gratitude and professionalism.

Come out keeping the relationships right. Introduce the person who will work in your place to everyone. Everyone should understand this. Say goodbye to everyone and come out. Even this small thing counts on a large scale. You will know its value in the end.

Don't impose your work on others. Share it with others, then they will feel sorry for you. When you come out, say goodbye to everyone, you should have a feeling of gratitude and a positive feeling.

