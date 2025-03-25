user
user

Job resignation mistakes: What not to do when quitting

There are many reasons to quit a job. Are you thinking of quitting because of too much work, an unbearable boss, or no salary increase? If so, if you don't follow these tips before quitting, problems will continue to haunt you even after you quit. So what should you do?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 11:22 AM IST

Keep these in mind.

You need to keep many things in mind when you quit your job. So what should you do? Don't forget these ten tips. There is a notice period of one to three months. Don't quit without completing this notice period. Work happily and come out. You should have a good impression of yourself.

article_image2

Don't decide emotionally. Don't think about getting out of frustration. Plan well and come out. Don't leave the work halfway. Before you leave the company, do all the work and come out. Then respect for you will increase.


article_image3

Don't forget the legal agreement for any reason. When you come out of that company, take a full printout, read it again, and make sure you haven't broken any rules. Don't spoil your relationship with your colleagues. You must have a good friendship. You have to come out of that company with gratitude and professionalism.

article_image4

Come out keeping the relationships right. Introduce the person who will work in your place to everyone. Everyone should understand this. Say goodbye to everyone and come out. Even this small thing counts on a large scale. You will know its value in the end.

article_image5

Don't impose your work on others. Share it with others, then they will feel sorry for you. When you come out, say goodbye to everyone, you should have a feeling of gratitude and a positive feeling.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

3 Effective strategies to regain confidence and stop comparing your success to others MEG

3 Effective strategies to regain confidence and stop comparing your success to others

Walking vs Yoga: Which is beneficial for weight loss; myths and theories explained MEG

Walking vs Yoga: Which is beneficial for weight loss; myths and theories explained

Deepika Padukone reveals her work life balance, 'Motherhood is an incredible...' MEG

Deepika Padukone reveals her work life balance, 'Motherhood is an incredible...'

Physical Sunscreen vs Chemical Sunscreen: What suits you better? MEG

Physical Sunscreen vs Chemical Sunscreen: What suits you better?

Weight Loss: Can dates replace sugar in your desserts? Truth revealed MEG

Weight Loss: Can dates replace sugar in your desserts? Truth revealed

Recent Stories

'Betrayer who makes promises': poster slamming Nitish Kumar appears outside Rabri Devi's residence (WATCH) ddr

'Betrayer who makes promises': poster slamming Nitish Kumar appears outside Rabri Devi's residence (WATCH)

Is David Warner making his film debut with Sreeleela in Robinhood? Here's what we know NTI

Is David Warner making his film debut with Sreeleela in Robinhood? Here's what we know

How to start investing in stocks: A guide for beginners in India AJR

How to start investing in stocks: A guide for beginners in India

Maharashtra Weather, Mar 26: Scorching sun in Mumbai and Pune; check here iwh

Maharashtra Weather, March 26: Scorching sun in Mumbai and Pune; check

muskan sahil holi party video in meerut murder case crime news

Meerut murder: Another shocking video of Muskan, Sahil partying in Kasol after killing Saurabh surfaces| WATCH

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

Video Icon
BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Video Icon
Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon