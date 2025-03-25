UP SHOCKER! Photographer killed for making married woman's photos viral on Instagram; brother, cousin arrested

Read Full Article

A 24-year-old photographer was brutally stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh after allegedly making a married woman's photos viral on Instagram, enraging her family and in-laws.

The victim, Chandan Bind, was lured to an isolated field, attacked, and his body was dumped in a wheat field, local reports said.

The crime took place on the night of March 18, but Bind’s body was only discovered five days later on March 23. Police arrested two accused—Surendra Yadav, the woman's brother, and his cousin Rohit Yadav—on Monday. According to investigators, Surendra devised the plan after Bind continued to contact his sister despite her marriage, causing tensions in her marital home.

"Chandan kept calling her at her in-laws' place and even tried to meet her there, which she refused. Upset over this, he allegedly made her photos viral on Instagram," said Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem. The woman’s family, enraged by the incident, decided to take revenge.

Surendra pretended to befriend Bind on Holi and later used another person's phone to lure him to an agricultural plot on the night of March 18. There, he and Rohit ambushed Bind, stabbed him multiple times, and dumped his body in a field.

A case has been registered under BNS sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to shield offenders) against Surendra, Shri Bhagwan, Bali Yadav, Deepak Yadav (all from Chandan’s village), and Rohit Yadav from Bihar’s Saran district.

Chandan’s father, Shyam Bihari Prasad, stated in his complaint that his son was taken from home, killed, and his body disposed of. Police recovered three knives used in the murder. “Both arrested accused have confessed to the crime,” said Faheem. Investigations are ongoing to determine the role of other accused individuals.

