user
user

UP SHOCKER! Photographer killed for making married woman's photos viral on Instagram; brother, cousin arrested

A 24-year-old photographer was stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making a married woman's photos viral on Instagram. Her brother and cousin lured him to a field, killed him, and dumped his body. Two suspects have been arrested.

UP SHOCKER! Photographer killed for making married woman's photos viral on Instagram; brother, cousin arrested ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 11:17 AM IST

A 24-year-old photographer was brutally stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh after allegedly making a married woman's photos viral on Instagram, enraging her family and in-laws.

The victim, Chandan Bind, was lured to an isolated field, attacked, and his body was dumped in a wheat field, local reports said.

The crime took place on the night of March 18, but Bind’s body was only discovered five days later on March 23. Police arrested two accused—Surendra Yadav, the woman's brother, and his cousin Rohit Yadav—on Monday. According to investigators, Surendra devised the plan after Bind continued to contact his sister despite her marriage, causing tensions in her marital home.

Also read: Bengaluru SHOCKER: Real estate businessman killed after slitting his throat by wife, her mother; arrested

"Chandan kept calling her at her in-laws' place and even tried to meet her there, which she refused. Upset over this, he allegedly made her photos viral on Instagram," said Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem. The woman’s family, enraged by the incident, decided to take revenge.

Surendra pretended to befriend Bind on Holi and later used another person's phone to lure him to an agricultural plot on the night of March 18. There, he and Rohit ambushed Bind, stabbed him multiple times, and dumped his body in a field.

Also read: 'Freedom of Expression should not be misused': Eknath Shinde responds to Kunal Kamra row

A case has been registered under BNS sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to shield offenders) against Surendra, Shri Bhagwan, Bali Yadav, Deepak Yadav (all from Chandan’s village), and Rohit Yadav from Bihar’s Saran district.

Chandan’s father, Shyam Bihari Prasad, stated in his complaint that his son was taken from home, killed, and his body disposed of. Police recovered three knives used in the murder. “Both arrested accused have confessed to the crime,” said Faheem. Investigations are ongoing to determine the role of other accused individuals.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai police summons Kunal Kumra following FIR over controversial remarks on Eknath Shinde anr

'Freedom of Expression should not be misused': Eknath Shinde responds to Kunal Kamra row

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Real estate businessman loknath singh killed by slitting his throat by wife, her mother; arrested anr

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Real estate businessman killed after slitting his throat by wife, her mother; arrested

JPC on 'One Nation, One Election' to meet today, legal experts to provide insights anr

JPC on 'One Nation, One Election' to meet today, legal experts to provide insights

Ramdas athawale slams kunal kamra over remarks on eknath shinde call uddhav thackeray a traitor first anr

Ramdas Athawale slams Kunal Kamra over remarks on Eknath Shinde; call Uddhav Thackeray a ‘traitor’ first

Kerala: KSRTC Swift bus rams into mango pickers in Kozhikode's Thamarassery; Three injured, one critical anr

Kerala: KSRTC Swift bus rams into mango pickers in Kozhikode's Thamarassery; Three injured, one critical

Recent Stories

Job resignation mistakes: What not to do when quitting AJR

Job resignation mistakes: What not to do when quitting

IPL 2025: DC batter Ashutosh Sharma reveals how he pulled off the heist against LSG HRD

IPL 2025: DC batter Ashutosh Sharma reveals how he pulled off the heist against LSG

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 5 reasons why we AVOID Garlic, Onion ATG

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 5 reasons why we AVOID Garlic, Onion

L2 Empuraan': College in Bengaluru announces holiday on Mohanlal starrer release Day; Read on ATG

'L2 Empuraan': College in Bengaluru announces holiday on Mohanlal starrer release Day; Read on

Pinterest Rallies After Analyst Says Recent Pullback Creates Attractive Buying Opportunity: Retail Sentiment Diverges

Pinterest Rallies After Analyst Says Recent Pullback Creates Attractive Buying Opportunity: Retail Sentiment Diverges

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

Video Icon
BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Video Icon
Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon