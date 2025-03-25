'Is not new to Maharashtra.....', Hansal Mehta recalls his own ordeal with mob justice in Maharashtra

Read Full Article

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has expressed his support for stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his recent act, in which he allegedly made disparaging remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The incident led to the vandalization of a Mumbai venue where Kamra had performed, an act that Mehta strongly condemned.

Reflecting on his own experience from 25 years ago, Mehta recalled facing a similar ordeal when members of the then-undivided political party, Shiv Sena, vandalized his office. He shared that they physically assaulted him, blackened his face, and forced him to issue a public apology by bowing before an elderly woman—all over a single line of dialogue in his film.

Hansal Mehta recounts his own experience with Mob justice

The filmmaker further recounted how nearly 20 political figures were present at the site to ensure his public humiliation, while the Mumbai Police remained passive observers. He stated that although the dialogue in question was harmless and the film had already been approved by the Censor Board with 27 other cuts, these facts did not deter the attackers.

Reflecting on the emotional impact of the incident, Mehta emphasized that it was not just his body that suffered but also his spirit. He stated that the attack affected his filmmaking and muted his courage, with parts of himself taking years to recover. Condemning violence, intimidation, and humiliation as a means of expressing disagreement, he stressed the need for dialogue, dissent, and dignity in society.

Meanwhile, Kunal Kamra issued a statement on social media asserting that he would not apologize for his act. Responding to the ongoing dispute over his remarks about Eknath Shinde in his latest YouTube video, Kamra explained that an entertainment venue is merely a platform for various performances and should not be held responsible for the content of his comedy. He likened the attack on the venue to vandalizing a lorry carrying tomatoes just because someone disliked the butter chicken they were served.

Kamra also responded to political leaders who had allegedly threatened to "teach him a lesson." He argued that the inability to accept humor directed at powerful figures did not alter his fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression. He pointed out that, as far as he was aware, making jokes about politicians and the political system was not against the law.

Further, the comedian stated that he was willing to cooperate with police and authorities for any legal actions taken against him. However, he questioned whether the law would be applied fairly to those who resorted to vandalism in response to being offended by a joke. He also criticized unelected officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for arriving at the venue without prior notice and demolishing parts of it. Sarcastically, he suggested that for his next performance, he might choose a structurally weak site in Mumbai in need of rapid demolition.

Concluding his statement, Kamra reiterated that he would not apologize for his remarks and affirmed that he did not fear any mob.

