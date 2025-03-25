IPL 2025: DC batter Ashutosh Sharma reveals how he pulled off the heist against LSG

Read Full Article

Following a magnificent 66* that led Delhi Capitals (DC) to a thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Ashutosh Sharma reflected on his mindset during tense run-chase, learnings from a solid 2024 debut season with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and his experiences with team mentor and English legend Kevin Pietersen.

The Railways batter continued from where he had left off during the debut 2024 season with Punjab Kings, pulling off a clutch knock that lifted DC from 65/5 during a 210-run chase and failed all computerised and data-driven win predictors.

Ashutosh Sharma on pulling off thrilling run-chase

Speaking after the match in the post-match presser, Ashutosh said that he was normal during the final phase of the run-chase and was confident about his abilities.

"I was confident. It is a part of the game. But it was not a part of my batting. I was very normal, if he (Mohit Sharma) took a single, I would hit a six. I was confident about my ability. I was just following the process, to go as deep as possible and bat till 20th over," said Ashutosh.

Ashutosh on familiarity with Vizag pitch

Ashutosh said that playing the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Vizag helped him stay aware of challenges ahead during the IPL as he knew how the wicket could behave in the second innings. The tournament was a solid one for Ashutosh as he scored 164 runs in five innings including two fifties.

"I have played SMAT 2024 on this Vizag wicket. I could understand how it behaves in both innings. I could understand the situation easily. The wicket was good for me," he said.

Ashutosh admitted that while his last year with PBKS (189 runs in nine innings with a fifty) was a great one, it is now "history.

"I took all the positives from the last season and now I have applied myself and not making the mistakes I made. I am applying what I learnt in domestic cricket," he added.

The batter also expressed that having England icon Kevin Pietersen as a mentor of the team is nice.

"It is really nice to have him around. He is a legend. I talk to him about batting, and what he used to do in his times. I am enjoying with him," he concluded.

Delhi Capitals kicked off their campaign with a 1-wicket win

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. While DC got Aiden Markram for cheap (15 in 13 balls), Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran made sure DC regretted their decision to put LSG to bat, bullying their bowlers with towering sixes and elegant boundaries. Both had an 87-run stand for the second wicket, with Marsh gone for 72 in 36 balls, with six fours and six sixes.

Pooran stuck around for a bit, before he was undone by Mitchell Starc (3/42). By that time, he had done enough damage by scoring 75 in just 30 balls, with six fours and seven sixes. DC bowlers made a comeback in the back-end of the innings, reducing LSG to 209/8 in their 20 overs, getting skipper Rishabh Pant (0), Pooran, Ayush Badoni (4) and Shardul Thakur (0) quickly. Miller was left unbeaten at 27* in 19 balls, with a four and two sixes.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/20) also got crucial wickets for DC, while Vipraj and Mukesh Kumar got one each.

During the run-chase, DC lost half their side for 65, despite Faf (29 in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and skipper Axar Patel (22 in 11 balls, with three fours and a six) attempting a rebuild after DC was reduced to 7/3.

Ashutosh then had a 48-run stand with Tristan Stubbs (34 in 22 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Vipraj (39 in 15 balls, with five fours and two sixes). After that, the batter pulled off the chase almost single-handedly with a wicket and three balls left. Shardul, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi got two wickets each.

Ashutosh was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

