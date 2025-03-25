Chaitra Navratri 2025: 5 reasons why we AVOID Garlic, Onion

Lifestyle
The Vasanti Navratri festival is celebrated every year in the month of Chaitra. This time, this festival will be celebrated from Sunday, March 30th to Sunday, April 6th
Many people change their diet during Navratri. Those who observe Navratri fasts or practice spiritual disciplines stop eating garlic, onions, etc. during this time
In religious texts, garlic and onions are considered tamasic foods. Tamasic means food that is likely to cause excitement and bad thoughts in the mind when eaten
During Navratri, those who fast and practice spiritual disciplines need sattvic food to keep their minds calm. That's why they give up garlic and onions during this time
It is believed that all the vegetables that grow underground contain microorganisms that are not visible to us. That is why these things are also abandoned during fasting
