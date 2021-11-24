Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora and Kangana Ranaut: fashion hits and misses of stars spotted on Wednesday

A host of actresses were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday. We take a look at what they wore, and whether their fashion was on point or not. Have a look at the pictures.

Malaika Arora can never go wrong with her fashion sense, come what may. Whether it is her gym clothes or casual attire, Malaika has always got put up her best show when it is about her style. On Wednesday, Malaika looked nothing less than a bombshell in an off-shoulder printed dress. She finished her look with white sneakers and a sleek ponytail, bagging a nine out of 10 from us.

Kangana Ranaut had a rather European feel to her airport look. The ‘Queen’ actress wore a printed dress with black formal shoes. The grey long overcoat and round sunglasses are what added the European vintage factor to her look, earning eight out of 10 on our scores. ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut’s 8 statements that made her the ‘Queen’ of controversies

Deepika Padukone is a beauty with brains. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous. However, her fashion can sometimes be totally off, similar to that of her husband, Ranveer Singh. Deepika’s white kurta with chudidaar and cap look is a big no-no for us! Her kurta, in fact, gives an impression of a sweatshirt. What hasn’t worked for us at all is the way she has tied her hair and of course, the cap. We will give her not over two points for this look.

Kajol wore a black top and grey pants to her pilates class on Wednesday. Although black never goes wrong, it was the grey border on the top’s neck that did not work for us. Kajol gets a five out of 10 from us for this look.

Vaani Kapoor oozes hotness in her all-black avatar. Vaani’s jacket has completely worked for us, which makes us want to give a good eight out of 10.

Khushi Kapoor keeps it simple and casual with an orange tank top and black workout pants that show her perfectly toned curves. There has never been a day yet when Khushi has disappointed us with her looks, and today also, she has passed our fashion test with flying colours. ALSO READ: Zoya Akhtar’s next with Archie Comics to launch three big star kids? Here is what we know

Esha Gupta also clears our fashion scanner successfully in her gym attire. The actress was spotted outside her gym in Bandra on Wednesday.