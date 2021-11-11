Kangana Ranaut’s 8 statements that made her the ‘Queen’ of controversies

Time and again, controversy's favourite child, Kangana Ranaut has made headlines with contentious statements. Once again, the actress is in the news for her statement on India’s independence. A video of Kangana is spreading like wildfire on social media wherein she is talking about India’s independence. The ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ actor said that India’s independence in 1947 was a ‘bheekh’ whereas it achieved ‘real independence’ in 2014, the year Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power. With the latest addition to her list of controversial statements ranging from the nepotism debate to calling protesting farmers ‘terrorists’, here are some of the most talked-about statements of Kangana.

Calling Mumbai ‘PoK’: When Kangana Ranaut raised her questions on Mumbai Police, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had ‘requested’ her to not return to Mumbai. In a reply to Raut, Kangana had said that “Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir”. This statement of Kangana did not go down well with many and had created an uproar.

When she termed protesting farmers as ‘terrorists’: Global singing sensation, Rihanna had tweeted about why people were not talking about the Indian farmers who were protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws. She wrote in her tweet that no one is talking about the issue because “they are not farmers, they are terrorists”. This tweet of Kangana landed her in soup. In fact, a complaint was also registered against Kangana by an advocate in Karnataka. Later, the Tumkuru court in Karnataka had also asked the local police to book the actor for her tweet.

The ‘Tandav’ on Twitter: Upon the release of the web series ‘Tandav’, Kangana took to her Twitter account to write about the show’s content. She wrote about how the Saif Ali Khan starrer show was ‘Hindu phobic’. Her account was deleted by the microblogging site but was later restored. ALSO READ: Is Kangana Ranaut in love and getting married? Actress talks about special someone in her life and more

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: After actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year, Kangana passed several strong statements that stirred many controversies. One of those statements was where she alleged that Sushant was being “bullied, outcasted and feared his life from the movie mafia”.

When she asked Bollywood stars to undergo drug tests: Soon after Sushant’s death, the drug debate had started. Kangana jumped on to give her two cents on it. Naming Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Vicky Kaushal she tweeted saying they give “blood samples for drug test”, adding that “there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts”. She also tagged PM Modi’s official handle in her tweet. ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's latest post on Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur is going viral; read on to know why

Initiating the Nepotism debate: As a guest on Karan Johar’s talk show, Kangana had said that Karan is the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’. Kangana’s statement is what initiated the big nepotism debate in the industry which saw many actors talk for and against the topic.

Kangana’ ‘B-grade’ comments on Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar: Kangana in one f her interviews had called actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar as ‘B-grade actresses’. However, she also said that the two were better actresses and better looking than Ananya Pandey and Alia Bhatt.