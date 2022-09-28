Deepika Padukone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiyaan Vikram-celebrities who were in the news for their health issue
Deepika Padukone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and other celebrities have recently caused their followers and fans to worry about their health problems.
The majority of entertainment industry superstars are health-conscious fitness enthusiasts. But because of their hectic work, their bodies have frequently given out. Deepika Padukone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and other celebrities have recently caused their followers to worry about their health. Look at this.
Deepika Padukone was recently rushed to the hospital after she felt uneasiness. She has reportedly undergone multiple tests, however, the actress hasn't informed the media or her fans about her health condition.
Fans' worries over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's health recently increased after she stopped using social media. She reportedly travelled to the US for treatment, but her spokesperson dismissed the rumours as untrue.
Amitabh Bachchan just received a second positive Covid-19 test result. He alerted his followers and urged everyone who had gotten in touch with him to be checked.
Rajinikanth underwent surgery to restore the blood flow to his brain last year after being taken to the hospital. After three days, he was eventually released.
Chiyaan Vikram was brought to the hospital a few months back after he reported experiencing chest pain. After having an angiography, he was subsequently allowed to leave the hospital. Also Read: Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away in Hyderabad
Mani Ratnam was hospitalised a few weeks back after showing feverish symptoms. He also had a Covid-19 test, which came out negative. Also Read: Deepika Padukone rushed to private hospital on Monday night: reports