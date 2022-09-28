Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiyaan Vikram-celebrities who were in the news for their health issue

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and other celebrities have recently caused their followers and fans to worry about their health problems and ask for quick healing. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The majority of entertainment industry superstars are health-conscious fitness enthusiasts. But because of their hectic work, their bodies have frequently given out. Deepika Padukone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and other celebrities have recently caused their followers to worry about their health. Look at this.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Deepika Padukone was recently rushed to the hospital after she felt uneasiness. She has reportedly undergone multiple tests, however, the actress hasn't informed the media or her fans about her health condition.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans' worries over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's health recently increased after she stopped using social media. She reportedly travelled to the US for treatment, but her spokesperson dismissed the rumours as untrue.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amitabh Bachchan just received a second positive Covid-19 test result. He alerted his followers and urged everyone who had gotten in touch with him to be checked.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rajinikanth underwent surgery to restore the blood flow to his brain last year after being taken to the hospital. After three days, he was eventually released.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Chiyaan Vikram was brought to the hospital a few months back after he reported experiencing chest pain. After having an angiography, he was subsequently allowed to leave the hospital. Also Read: Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away in Hyderabad

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mani Ratnam was hospitalised a few weeks back after showing feverish symptoms. He also had a Covid-19 test, which came out negative. Also Read: Deepika Padukone rushed to private hospital on Monday night: reports

