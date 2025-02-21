Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Wedding: Alia, Ranbir, Kareena & celebs dazzled at the grand celebration [PHOTOS]

From Kareena-Saif to Alia-Ranbir, Bollywood stars attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding. See exclusive photos from the wedding.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 10:49 PM IST

The wedding of Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's aunt's son, was attended by stars. See who attended this wedding in the pictures...

budget 2025
article_image2

Kareena Kapoor attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding with husband Saif Ali Khan, exuding elegance and charm in their stunning traditional attire.

article_image3

During this time, Kareena looked like a bride in a red sari, while Saif Ali Khan looked quite handsome in a black kurta and white pajamas.

article_image4

article_image5

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked stunning together at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding, radiating elegance and charm in their glamorous outfits.

article_image6

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding, looking graceful and elegant in their traditional outfits, adding charm to the celebration.

article_image7

Aadar Jain's maternal uncle and Kareena-Karisma's father Randhir Kapoor was seen in a wheelchair during the wedding. His wife Babita was also with him.

article_image8

Aadar Jain's cousin and Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda attended his wedding with his son Agastya Nanda.

article_image9

Businessman Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding, exuding elegance in their traditional attire, adding sophistication to the event.

article_image10

Aadar Jain's maternal uncle, Karan Kapoor, son of the late Shashi Kapoor, attended the wedding, bringing a touch of elegance and tradition to the celebration.

article_image11

Late Shashi Kapoor's son Karan Kapoor with brother Kunal Kapoor and his children Zahan Kapoor and Saira Kapoor.

article_image12

Aadar Jain's cousin and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor looked gorgeous in a brown floral sari.

article_image13

Ranbir Kapoor's niece, Samara Kapoor, daughter of Riddhima Kapoor, attended Aadar Jain's wedding, looking adorable in a traditional outfit, adding charm to the celebration.

article_image14

Ranbir Kapoor's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor made a stylish entry at Aadar Jain's wedding in a golden yellow lehenga.

article_image15

It was difficult to recognize Boney Kapoor during Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding. He looked quite slim.

