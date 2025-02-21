Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Wedding: Alia, Ranbir, Kareena & celebs dazzled at the grand celebration [PHOTOS]

From Kareena-Saif to Alia-Ranbir, Bollywood stars attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding. See exclusive photos from the wedding.

The wedding of Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's aunt's son, was attended by stars. See who attended this wedding in the pictures...

Kareena Kapoor attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding with husband Saif Ali Khan, exuding elegance and charm in their stunning traditional attire.

During this time, Kareena looked like a bride in a red sari, while Saif Ali Khan looked quite handsome in a black kurta and white pajamas.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked stunning together at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding, radiating elegance and charm in their glamorous outfits.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding, looking graceful and elegant in their traditional outfits, adding charm to the celebration.

Aadar Jain's maternal uncle and Kareena-Karisma's father Randhir Kapoor was seen in a wheelchair during the wedding. His wife Babita was also with him.

Aadar Jain's cousin and Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda attended his wedding with his son Agastya Nanda.

Businessman Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding, exuding elegance in their traditional attire, adding sophistication to the event.

Aadar Jain's maternal uncle, Karan Kapoor, son of the late Shashi Kapoor, attended the wedding, bringing a touch of elegance and tradition to the celebration.

Late Shashi Kapoor's son Karan Kapoor with brother Kunal Kapoor and his children Zahan Kapoor and Saira Kapoor.

Aadar Jain's cousin and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor looked gorgeous in a brown floral sari.

Ranbir Kapoor's niece, Samara Kapoor, daughter of Riddhima Kapoor, attended Aadar Jain's wedding, looking adorable in a traditional outfit, adding charm to the celebration.

Ranbir Kapoor's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor made a stylish entry at Aadar Jain's wedding in a golden yellow lehenga.

It was difficult to recognize Boney Kapoor during Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding. He looked quite slim.

