    Deepika Padukone rushed to private hospital on Monday night: reports

    According to a media report, actor Deepika Padukone was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Monday night after she reportedly complained of uneasiness. Furthermore, the report claimed that the ‘Pathaan’ actor has undergone multiple tests at the hospital.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 7:10 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was reportedly rushed to a private hospital in Mumbai late Monday night. Deepika, who reportedly complained of uneasiness, was immediately taken to Breach Candy hospital, situated at Bhulabhai Desai road in South Mumbai.

    According to a report in Pinkvilla, quoting sources, Deepika Padukone, who complained of uneasiness, had to undergo numerous tests at the hospital. The actor was immediately admitted to the hospital upon her arrival.

    The report further claimed that Deepika Padukone is feeling better now. However, there has not been an official statement on Deepika’s health either by the actor’s representative or officials from the hospital, at the time of filing this report.

    Just a few months ago, Deepika Padukone’s heart rate had reportedly increased when she was shooting for ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad. The actor has been cast alongside Telugu superstar Prabhas. Per the reports, Deepika was immediately admitted to the Kamineni Hospital wherein she underwent a health check-up for half a day.

    On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, alongside actor Shah Rukh Khan. The film which is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25, also stars actor John Abraham. ‘Pathaan’ will be released not only in Hindi but also in Telugu and Tamil languages.

    Apart from this, Deepika Padukone will also be seen opposite actor Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’. She will also be sharing the screen space with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in ‘Project K’. 

    Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shakun Batra’s multi-starrer film ‘Gehraiyaan’ which also starred actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Helmed by Batra, the film was backed by Karan Johar’s ‘Dharma Prudctions’ along with ‘Viacom 18 Studios’.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 7:10 PM IST
