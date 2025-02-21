(WATCH) Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani's first wedding anniversary: Actress shares adorable video; take a look

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram to share an adorable video compilation of all the special moments from their journey. The video included clips from their vacations, wedding festivities, haldi ceremony, and more.

As actor Rakul Preet Singh and her husband, producer Jackky Bhagnani, celebrate their first wedding anniversary, the couple commemorated their special day with "countless memories" from their time together. On Friday, Rakul took to her Instagram to share an adorable video compilation of all the special moments from their journey together. The video included clips from their vacations, wedding festivities, haldi ceremony, and more.

Adding a personal touch, Rakul used the song "Channa Tu Bemisal" from her recent film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' as the background music. Along with the video, she added a caption that read, "One year, countless memories, and a lifetime to go."

The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa on February 21 last year. They had two ceremonies, one according to Sikh traditions and the other according to Sindhi traditions. Rakul wore a pink peach lehenga adorned with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif.

The couple's family members and close friends attended the wedding in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul is currently seen in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', which also stars actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and others. Mudassar Aziz, who previously helmed projects like Khel Khel Mein and Pati Patni Aur Woh, has directed Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' was released in theatres on February 21.

