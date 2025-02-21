La Liga: Jude Bellingham's 2-match suspension stands as Real Madrid's appeal rejected by committee

The Disciplinary Committee had initially handed Jude Bellingham a two-match ban, citing “attitudes of contempt or disrespect towards referees.” 

Real Madrid's efforts to overturn Jude Bellingham's two-game suspension have suffered a setback, as the Appeals Committee dismissed the club's challenge on Friday. The English midfielder remains sanctioned for his red card offense and the subsequent display of dissent towards the referee during Real Madrid’s recent La Liga fixture against Osasuna in Pamplona.

The Disciplinary Committee had initially handed Bellingham a two-match ban, citing “attitudes of contempt or disrespect towards referees.” Madrid, however, sought leniency, arguing that the player’s choice of words did not constitute direct verbal abuse. The club contended that Bellingham had said "f*** off" rather than "f*** you" in his exchange with the match official, attempting to downplay the severity of the incident.

Despite Madrid’s claims, the Appeals Committee ruled that the audiovisual evidence presented did not provide conclusive proof of any discrepancy in the referee’s official report. In its statement, the committee asserted:

"From the repeated viewing of the audiovisual evidence, the same unequivocal and undisputed contradiction cannot be deduced."

With this decision, Bellingham's suspension remains in place, meaning he will be sidelined for Real Madrid’s upcoming two La Liga encounters against Girona and Real Betis. However, the club still retains the option of taking the case to the Sports Arbitration Tribunal in a final bid to reduce or overturn the punishment.

The ruling comes as a significant blow to Real Madrid, as Bellingham has been instrumental in their campaign this season. The England international, who has seamlessly adapted to life at the Santiago Bernabéu, has been a key creative force in midfield and a frequent goal contributor. His absence will be felt as Los Blancos continue their push for domestic and European success.

Madrid now faces a crucial decision—whether to escalate the matter further or accept the suspension and focus on coping without their star midfielder for the next two matches.

