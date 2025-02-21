AFG vs SA: Rabada gets his revenge after conceding a six against Zadran in Champions Trophy 2025 match (WATCH)

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada had a last laugh in the battle against Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran in the Champions Trophy 2025 Group B clash at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 21.

The incident took place in the 10th over of Afghanistan’s 316-run chase when Ibrahim Zadran leaned forward and drove through the line, soaring over the rope for a maximum on the third delivery off Kagiso Rabada. However, on the next delivery, Rabada bowled at back of a length and targeted the stumps. The Afghanistan backed away while attempting to push it to the off-side, but he completely missed it as the middle stump flattered.

While Ibrahim Zadran was walking back to the pavilion, Kagiso Rabada gave a fiery send to the Afghanistan batter, thus completing his revenge for conceding a six on the previous delivery. The video of the same was posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its Instagram handle.

Watch: Kagiso Rabada’s revenge against Ibrahim Zadran

After Ibrahim Zadran’s dismissal for 17 at 38/2, Afghanistan lost a couple of more wickets of Sediqullah Atal (16) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (0) for 12 and they were at 50/4 in 14.4 overs. Thereafter, Rahmah Shah and Azmatullah Omarzai managed to stabilize Afghanistan’s innings and formed a 49-run partnership for the fifth wicket until the latter’s dismissal for 18 at 89/5.

Rahmat was joined by Mohammad Nabi at the crease to carry on Afghanistan’s innings. The pair took the team past the 100-run mark and were looking to extend their partnership until Nabi’s stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed for 8 runs at 120/4. Then, Gulabadin Naib joined Rahmat Shah and scored 13 runs off 19 balls before he was dismissed at 142/7.

Rashid Khan walked in to bat and joined Rahmat Shah at the crease. Rashid took on South Africa bowlers and scored a quickfire 18 off 13 balls before he walked back to pavilion after being dismissed at 169/8. Thereafter, Noor Ahmed and Rahmat Shah carried on Afghanistan’s innings and took the past 200-run mark in the 43rd over.

Rahmat Shah’s fighting 90 in vain

Rahmat Shah was looking in a good rhythm and was on course for a well-deserved century. He was hoping that his batting partner Noor Ahmed would give him considerable support until he was bowled out for 9 at 208/9.

The pressure entirely fell on Rahmat Shah as he continued to remain tall and determined enough to go for a century. Shah was batting on 90 when he tried to defend the ball off Kagiso Rabada’s offside stump delivery, but it slightly edged the bat that goes through the wicketkeeper’s gloves. Rahmat went for a DRS and the Ultraedge confirmed that there was a slight spark as the ball passed the bat, leading to the third umpire upholding the on-field umpire’s decision.

With his dismissal, Afghanistan were eventually bundled out for 208 and South Africa kicked off their Champions Trophy campaign with a 107-run win.

Kagiso Rabada led South Africa’s bowling attack as he registered figures 3/36 at an economy rate of 4.2 in 8.3 overs. Lungi Ngidi (2/56) and Wiaan Mulder (2/36) picked two wickets each.

