Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s househelp performs 'Nazar Utharna' ritual after watching his success

Vicky Kaushal's recent release Chhaava is doing great in the theatres. Vicky's recent instagram post is trending all over the internet. The success of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is being celebrated by all of his fans and family members. 

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's househelp performs 'Nazar Utharna' ritual after watching his success MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 4:45 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal's recent release 'Chhaava' is running successfully in the theatres. The collections of this film are going so fast to break his records himself. Chhaava is just 18 crores away from becoming the highest-grossing film in his career. Chhaava is currently Vicky Kaushal’s second highest-grossing film at the Indian box office after Raazi.

Vicky Kaushal’s househelp performs 'Nazar Utharna' :

Vicky kaushal took to his instagram to pen a note about his househelp. He also posted an adorable video where his house help was performing the 'Nazar Utharna' ritual as she felt overwhelmed watching his film in the theater. 

Asha Tai has seen me grow… in height and in life, both. Yesterday she saw #Chhaava and insisted… “उभे रहा, नज़र उतराएची आहे तुमची” … This has always been her way of showing love and protecting me from an abundance of it. So happy to have her in my life! 🤍🧿.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava:

Vicky Kaushal is a very famous Bollywood actor who is known for his best performances in films like Raazi, Sam Bahadur, URI, Lust Stories, etc. His recent film, Chhaava, where Vicky played Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the Maratha legend, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, collected over 200 crores in the first week.

Vicky recently took to his instagram handle and penned a note of gratitude for his fans for the immense love and response to Chhaava. "Dil bhar aaya hai aap sabka pyaar dekhkar...Thank you so much!".

"All your messages, calls… all the videos you all are sharing of your experience of watching CHHAAVA… I’m seeing it all… taking it all in. Thank you for all your love… Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," said Vicky Kaushal earlier.

