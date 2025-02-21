Putin calls BRICS a platform for social and economic development (WATCH)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has clarified that BRICS focuses on global economic development. While the bloc explores alternatives to dollar dependency, Putin emphasized that BRICS is not creating new barriers against the West.
 

Putin calls BRICS a platform for social and economic development (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 9:15 PM IST

In a recent statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin clarified that the BRICS consortium — comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — seeks to foster international economic development without creating new barriers against Western nations.

This clarification comes amid ongoing discussions within BRICS about reducing reliance on the US dollar in international trade. At the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, President Putin emphasized that while the dollar has been utilized as a "weapon," the consortium is not entirely rejecting the currency. Rather, BRICS is preparing alternatives to ensure continued access to global markets, reported Economic Times. 

The BRICS nations have been exploring the use of local currencies for mutual settlements to mitigate risks associated with dollar dependency. India, for instance, has advocated for increased use of local currencies in trade among BRICS countries.

In response to these developments, US President Donald Trump issued a warning, threatening 100% tariffs on BRICS member countries if they attempt to undermine the US dollar's status as the world's primary reserve currency.

Also read: Trump's call to Putin shakes up US bulwark on Ukraine

Despite these tensions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated that BRICS is not planning to establish its own currency but is focused on creating joint investment platforms to enhance economic cooperation among member nations. 

These discussions highlight the complex dynamics of global economic relations and the ongoing debates over currency dominance in international trade.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Netanyahu vows revenge as Israel accuses Hamas of returning the wrong body ddr

'Unspeakable cynicism': Netanyahu vows revenge as Israel accuses Hamas of returning the wrong body

Russia claims it captured two more villages in eastern Ukraine, eyes further expansion amid talks with US dmn

Russia claims it captured two more villages in eastern Ukraine, eyes further expansion amid talks with US

India rejects Turkiye President's 'objectionable' remarks on Kashmir, lodges strong protest (WATCH) ddr

India rejects Türkiye President's 'objectionable' remarks on Kashmir, lodges strong protest | WATCH

Chinas DeepSeek AI help tighten grip on citizens, could impact personal freedom and global security: Report dmn

China’s DeepSeek AI help tighten grip on citizens, could impact personal freedom and global security: Report

Free Balochistan Movement urges UN to intervene, end Pakistani aggression and secure independence dmn

Free Balochistan Movement urges UN to intervene, end Pakistani aggression and secure independence

Recent Stories

As SEC Prepares To Drop Coinbase Case, Brian Armstrong Quotes Bane From Dark Knight Rises: ‘You Merely Adopted The Dark, I Was Born In It’

As SEC Prepares To Drop Coinbase Case, Brian Armstrong Quotes Bane From Dark Knight Rises: ‘You Merely Adopted The Dark, I Was Born In It’

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Shami to Shaheen - 6 players to watch out for in high-volatile clash HRD

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Kohli to Shaheen - 6 players to watch out for in high-volatile clash

ED fines BBC India Rs 3.44 crore for foreign funding violations, penalizes directors ddr

ED fines BBC India Rs 3.44 crore for foreign funding violations, penalizes directors

Retail Traders Are Buying The Crypto Dip — But Not Bitcoin

Retail Traders Are Buying The Crypto Dip — But Not Bitcoin

Grab Holdings Rises Pre-Market After JPMorgan Upgrades Stock To ‘Overweight:’ Retail Sees Great Prospects

Grab Holdings Rises Pre-Market After JPMorgan Upgrades Stock To ‘Overweight:’ Retail Sees Great Prospects

Recent Videos

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Video Icon
Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Video Icon
KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

Video Icon
End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon