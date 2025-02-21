End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 21, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Kolkata’s legendary yellow taxis, a symbol of the city’s heritage, are now on the brink of extinction! 🚨 A recent court ruling has sealed their fate, forcing the last remaining Hindustan Ambassador cabs off the roads within three years. Once the pride of Kolkata’s streets since the 1950s, these taxis are now fading into history. Drivers like Kailash Sahani, who spent 40 years behind the wheel, call it, 'The end of their livelihood.' Is this the end of an icon? 🤯

