'Why not focus on solving rape cases?': Rakhi Sawant after summons over India's Got Latent (WATCH)

Rakhi Sawant has reacted to reports of being summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in connection with her appearance on a few episodes of India's Got Latent.

In an Instagram video, Rakhi Sawant expressed frustration over receiving the summons, stating that she was merely an artist who appeared on India’s Got Latent for a set fee.

She emphasized that she did not use any abusive language on the show. Further in the video, she urged authorities to focus on resolving pending criminal cases involving the rape of women and the elderly instead of summoning her.

Rakhi Sawant has been asked to record her statement on February 27. Along with her, YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, who were part of the controversial episode that sparked a row, have also been summoned to provide their statements.

India's Got Latent controversy

India's Got Latent found itself at the center of controversy after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate remark during his guest appearance. He asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?"

The remark triggered widespread backlash, prompting a formal complaint against Allahbadia, host Raina, comedian Apoorva Makhija, and the show's organizers.

