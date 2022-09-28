Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away in Hyderabad; she suffered from age-related health issues

    Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi died due to ill health on Wednesday morning at 4 am. The actor’s mother had been suffering from age-related health issues for the past few days and was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad.

    Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi, passed away in Hyderabad due to ill health. According to many media reports, Mahesh Babu’s mother had recently been taken to Hyderabad's AIG Hospital due to age-related health difficulties. Indira Dev breathed her last at 4 am on Wednesday, September 28.

    Indira Devi’s mortal remains will be held at Padmalaya Studios from 9 am to 12 pm to pay last respects. Her funeral will take place at Maha Prasthanam later in the day.

    “Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam," read a statement from Mahesh Babu’s family.

    Mahesh Babu’s fans have voiced their grief over the demise of the actor’s mother. Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, “May #indiramma garu soul rest in peace Stay strong Annnaya @urstrulyMahesh always with you it’s hard to accept the truth thinking about the position of mahesh babu now." 

    Another one wrote: “It is with great sadness that passing of our #MaheshBabu mother… Indira devi garu… She breathed her last breath today. Our deepest condolences to the ghattamaneni family and wellwishers. #RIPIndiraDeviGaru. Stay strong anna @urstrulyMahesh Anna."

    Mahesh Babu was born to yesteryear actor Krishna and Indira Devi. He is the fourth of the couple's five children. Ramesh Babu, Mahesh Babu's older brother, passed away earlier this year from an age-related ailment. 

    Actress Namrata Shirodkar is the wife of actor Mahesh Babu. Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni are their two children.

