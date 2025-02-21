FICCI appoints Kamal Haasan as chairman of Media & Entertainment Committee, South

Tamil Nadu's Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and actor Kamal Haasan inaugurated FICCI MEBC South, announcing a new film city and Haasan’s appointment as Chairman of FICCI M&E Committee, South.

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and legendary actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan inaugurated the FICCI Media and Entertainment Business Conclave (MEBC) South in Chennai. This two-day event, hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), aims to explore the evolving media landscape, covering films, television, OTT, gaming, animation, and digital entertainment.

Tamil Nadu to Get a World-Class Film City

During his speech, Udhayanidhi Stalin highlighted the importance of regional industries in shaping India's entertainment sector. He reaffirmed his commitment to making Tamil Nadu an entertainment hub, fulfilling the vision of Dr. Karunanidhi.

A significant announcement made during the event was the establishment of a state-of-the-art film city in Chennai, spread across 152 acres. The facility will feature advanced post-production studios, virtual production technologies, VFX studios, LED walls, and even a five-star hotel for industry professionals. He also revealed that the Tamil Nadu government has revised a previous land allocation order for film industry organizations, allowing them to build residential complexes on a 90-acre land near Kelambakkam.

Kamal Haasan Becomes FICCI M&E Committee Chairman

Kamal Haasan was named Chairman of the FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee, South. In his speech, he emphasized the need for a long-term vision for Indian cinema, stating that India’s film industry can serve as a true ambassador of its culture.

He urged both state and central governments to create policies that embrace emerging technologies while ensuring they do not disrupt existing markets. He also requested the Deputy CM to reconsider the state entertainment tax on cinema.

The Future of Indian Entertainment

Industry leaders at the event, including JioStar CEO Kevin Vaz, highlighted the growing global influence of South Indian cinema, with blockbuster films like RRR and KGF-2 putting Indian storytelling on the world stage. The conclave will also discuss regulatory policies to foster growth in the entertainment industry and India’s potential in gaming, animation, and VFX.

The event continues with more discussions and workshops, setting the stage for innovation and collaboration in India’s booming media industry.

