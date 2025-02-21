FICCI appoints Kamal Haasan as chairman of Media & Entertainment Committee, South

Tamil Nadu's Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and actor Kamal Haasan inaugurated FICCI MEBC South, announcing a new film city and Haasan’s appointment as Chairman of FICCI M&E Committee, South.
 

FICCI appoints Kamal Haasan as chairman of Media & Entertainment Committee, South NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 4:22 PM IST

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and legendary actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan inaugurated the FICCI Media and Entertainment Business Conclave (MEBC) South in Chennai. This two-day event, hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), aims to explore the evolving media landscape, covering films, television, OTT, gaming, animation, and digital entertainment.

Tamil Nadu to Get a World-Class Film City

During his speech, Udhayanidhi Stalin highlighted the importance of regional industries in shaping India's entertainment sector. He reaffirmed his commitment to making Tamil Nadu an entertainment hub, fulfilling the vision of Dr. Karunanidhi.

A significant announcement made during the event was the establishment of a state-of-the-art film city in Chennai, spread across 152 acres. The facility will feature advanced post-production studios, virtual production technologies, VFX studios, LED walls, and even a five-star hotel for industry professionals. He also revealed that the Tamil Nadu government has revised a previous land allocation order for film industry organizations, allowing them to build residential complexes on a 90-acre land near Kelambakkam.

Kamal Haasan Becomes FICCI M&E Committee Chairman

Kamal Haasan was named Chairman of the FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee, South. In his speech, he emphasized the need for a long-term vision for Indian cinema, stating that India’s film industry can serve as a true ambassador of its culture.

He urged both state and central governments to create policies that embrace emerging technologies while ensuring they do not disrupt existing markets. He also requested the Deputy CM to reconsider the state entertainment tax on cinema.

The Future of Indian Entertainment

Industry leaders at the event, including JioStar CEO Kevin Vaz, highlighted the growing global influence of South Indian cinema, with blockbuster films like RRR and KGF-2 putting Indian storytelling on the world stage. The conclave will also discuss regulatory policies to foster growth in the entertainment industry and India’s potential in gaming, animation, and VFX.

The event continues with more discussions and workshops, setting the stage for innovation and collaboration in India’s booming media industry.

ALSO READ: Amazon’s MGM studios takes charge of James Bond franchise’s creative future; Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Honey Singh Millionaire Concert: Maharashtra Cyber Cell to issue show cause notice to Zomato; read details RBA

Honey Singh Millionaire Concert: Maharashtra Cyber Cell to issue show cause notice to Zomato; read details

Amazon's MGM studios takes charge of James Bond franchise's creative future; Read on NTI

Amazon’s MGM studios takes charge of James Bond franchise’s creative future; Read on

Mimi to Mrs: 7 female centric films on netflix to transform your fears into strength MEG

Mimi to Mrs: 7 female centric films on netflix to transform your fears into strength

India Got Latent row: After Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish, Rakhi Sawant got summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell RBA

India's Got Latent row: After Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish, Rakhi Sawant summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell

Rose's KOMCA exit: Strategic move ahead of BLACKPINK's world Tour? MEG

Rose's KOMCA exit: Strategic move ahead of BLACKPINK's world Tour?

Recent Stories

Odisha govt forms high-level committee to probe KIIT incident; founder, others summoned dmn

Odisha govt forms high-level committee to probe KIIT incident; founder, others summoned

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation shk

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation

Research by 1xBet: who will fans cheer for at IPL 2025

Research by 1xBet: who will fans cheer for at IPL 2025

Living with Chronic Pain: Key Strategies for Better Health

Living with Chronic Pain: Key Strategies for Better Health

Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom AJR

Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom

Recent Videos

When Charles Shobraj Helped Tihar Ex-Jailer Sunil Gupta Get His Joining Letter | Black Warrant

When Charles Shobraj Helped Tihar Ex-Jailer Sunil Gupta Get His Joining Letter | Black Warrant

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma DIVORCED! Truth Behind Their Split Revealed!

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma DIVORCED! Truth Behind Their Split Revealed!

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta WARNS Opposition: ‘Many Records Will Be EXPOSED!’ | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta WARNS Opposition: ‘Many Records Will Be EXPOSED!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CM Mohan Yadav Tours Exhibition Before Launching ‘ORGANIC FARMING in MP’ in Bhopal!

CM Mohan Yadav Tours Exhibition Before Launching ‘ORGANIC FARMING in MP’ in Bhopal!

Video Icon
India-Pakistan Armies Hold Flag Meeting Amid Tension in Poonch! | Asianet Newsable

India-Pakistan Armies Hold Flag Meeting Amid Tension in Poonch! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon