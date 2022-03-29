Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in Sabyasachi saree as she receives TIME100 Impact Award (Picture)

Deepika Padukone, the enchanting beauty, shines up her charm receiving TIME100 Impact Award at Dubai's Museum of the Future.

Award ceremonies in many world areas appear to be in full gear, as the Oscars 2022 were just signed off on, but here's what compelled us the most. Deepika Padukone, our very own actress, was in Dubai to accept the Time100 Impact Award.



This isn't the first time she's taken the cake everywhere she goes, since allure and skill are timeless, but yesterday night was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime honour. The 36-year-old was named to the Award list for her outstanding efforts in the mental health field.

Joining these leaders, including scientists and CEOs, artists and activists, pop stars and politicians, was Deepika Padukone, whose recognition was dual-pronged for films and mental health advocacy.



The actor, producer, and philanthropist flew to Dubai to accept her award at Dubai's Museum of the Future, marking the first time Time 100 was held outside of the United States. The lovely celebrity, who proudly represents India on the global stage in both endeavour and dress, wore a saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She finished off the appearance with sleek, pulled-back hair and modest jewellery.

Deepika Padukone has given some of the best performances in Indian cinema throughout the years, several of which have won critical acclaim and been among the highest-grossing films in the business. She founded the LiveLoveLaugh Foundation in 2015 to de-stigmatize and promote awareness about mental health issues.



The Gehraiyaan actress donned another Sabyasachi Mukherjee design, this time a saree with a stunning appeal. She's a fan because this isn't her first time wearing a sheer saree. Deepika looked stunning in her sparkly outfit, which was smeared with a mélange of silver and gold sequin that put forth exquisite floral embroidery and was styled by Shaleena Nathani. Her hair was in a bun, which is ideal for all summer weddings since it allows you to dress up and relax without worrying about your hair becoming dirty.



The border was also woven with beads and sequins. Her pallu was left free, giving her a more charming appearance. This was paired with a sleeveless blouse that brought the finest of the sequin world to our screens, and it mixes in well with her saree. She accessorised with a choker necklace crafted with pearls and stones, and small teardrop earrings completed the look. Deepika's makeup was maintained matte with nude lipstick, soft-smokey eye makeup, raised lashes with mascara, and well manicured and filled-in brows.