    Cutness Alert! Sara Ali Khan ties rakhi to her brothers Ibrahim, Jeh; Soha Ali Khan seen posing with Saif

    Sara Ali Khan's celebration of Rasha Bandhan with her brothers, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh, was captured on camera and shared on social media. Sara took to her IG handle and posted drool-worthy pictures of her celebrations.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 4:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When it comes to social media, Sara Ali Khan is among the most active celebrities present. On several occasions, we have witnessed the actress share snippets of her time spent with her family.

    article_image2

    As was the case with Raksha Bandhan 2024, the actress, together with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, paid a visit to their father's residence, Saif Ali Khan, and celebrated the day with her siblings.

    article_image3

    Sara uploaded mouthwatering photographs of her festivities on her Instagram account, which is a social media platform. During the first and second photographs, Jeh can be seen looking at Sara and Ibrahim as she ties a rakhi around Ibrahim's neck.
     

    article_image4

    In the following photograph, members of the Pataudi family made an appearance. These individuals included Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Jeh. The yellow outfit that Sara wore made her appear absolutely stunning. Kareena, on the other hand, chose to wear a co-ord set in a fuchsia hue, while Soha looked just stunning in a red-colored version of the same set. If we are talking about Jeh, he is a twin with Saif, who is his abba. In the final photograph, Saif was accompanied by Sara, Ibrahim, and Jeh. The small child, who was dressed in his goofiest outfit, was the one who got the most attention.

    In the third image, Sara can be seen presenting her half-brother, Jeh, with sweets. Jeh was sitting on his mother, Kareena Kapoor, whom she was holding in her lap.

    article_image5

    In the following photograph, members of the Pataudi family made an appearance. These individuals included Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Jeh. The yellow outfit that Sara wore made her appear absolutely stunning.

    article_image6

    Kareena, on the other hand, chose to wear a co-ord set in a fuchsia hue, while Soha looked just stunning in a red-colored version of the same set.

    article_image7

    If we are talking about Jeh, he is a twin with Saif, who is his abba. In the final photograph, Saif was accompanied by Sara, Ibrahim, and Jeh. The small child, who was dressed in his goofiest outfit, was the one who got the most attention.

    article_image8

    Sara Ali Khan never misses an opportunity to celebrate important events with her family, and she never fails to do so. During the celebration of Saif Ali Khan's 54th birthday, which took place on August 16, 2024, his children, Sara and Ibrahim, were there to honour their devoted father.

    article_image9

    On her Instagram account, Sara published two photographs she had taken at Saif's birthday celebration.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the first photograph, Saif was seen smiling with his children, and a chocolate cake was put on a table in front of him. While looking in the background, we can notice a number of bright balloons that were used to beautify the area.

