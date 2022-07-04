Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Big Announcement: RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata

    The ambitious next project by Rajamouli, which is none other than the Mahabharata, was made public. He acknowledged that it will be a while before he takes it on and that he would probably take three to four movies first.

    Big Announcement RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    There can't be a better choice to bring the Mahabharata to the big screen at this point than SS Rajamouli, who has revealed his ambitions for his upcoming enormous project. Since its release, RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in a lengthy cameo, has broken numerous box office records, surpassing Baahubali 2 to become the biggest opener in Indian cinema history, both domestically and internationally. Rajamouli is thus competing with himself.

    RRR finished its lifetime run with an amazing ₹1115 crore gross worldwide in worldwide box office revenue, placing it fourth all-time among the highest-grossing Indian films, after Dangal, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and KGF 2, which overtook it to take third place.

    Also Read: 'Kaali' poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends

    SS Rajamouli on Mahabharata
    There isn't a better candidate to finally bring the Indian epic to the big screen than SS. Rajamouli, revealed his thoughts for his next ambitious project while speaking with Mint. In addition to conveying Indian legends to the rest of the world, Rajamoui stated that he wanted to make his films even larger and better, with the Mahabharata being his long-awaited dream project. He acknowledged that it will be a while before he takes it on and that he would probably take three to four movies first.

    Also Read: Vikram: Here's what Mahesh Babu talked about Kamal Haasan's film

    RRR, the film by SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan, keeps raising the bar in Hollywood. The magnum opus, which has already garnered a lot of praise from Hollywood directors and technicians, has now added another feather to its cap by coming in second place at the Hollywood Critics Association mid-season awards, besting such favourites as Top Gun Maverick, The Batman, Turning Red, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Elvis, The Northman, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The winning entry was Everything Everywhere All At Once.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were at NRI convention in US; reveal some insides secrets RBA

    WATCH: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were at NRI convention in US; reveal some inside secrets

    Kaali poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends RBA

    'Kaali' poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends

    Watch Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference RBA

    Watch: Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference

    Avatar The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film RBA

    Avatar: The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film

    Vikram Here's what Mahesh Babu talked about Kamal Haasan's film RBA

    Vikram: Here's what Mahesh Babu talked about Kamal Haasan's film

    Recent Stories

    Did not think it was going to take this long - Roger Federer hopeful on Wimbledon return-ayh

    'Didn't think it was going to take this long' - Federer hopeful on Wimbledon return

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here - adt

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here

    Himachal Pradesh bus accident school students among dead

    Himachal Pradesh bus accident: 16 people, including school students, dead

    Money laundering case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey - adt

    Money laundering case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

    WATCH Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were at NRI convention in US; reveal some insides secrets RBA

    WATCH: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were at NRI convention in US; reveal some inside secrets

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon