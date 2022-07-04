Big Announcement: RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata

The ambitious next project by Rajamouli, which is none other than the Mahabharata, was made public. He acknowledged that it will be a while before he takes it on and that he would probably take three to four movies first.

There can't be a better choice to bring the Mahabharata to the big screen at this point than SS Rajamouli, who has revealed his ambitions for his upcoming enormous project. Since its release, RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in a lengthy cameo, has broken numerous box office records, surpassing Baahubali 2 to become the biggest opener in Indian cinema history, both domestically and internationally. Rajamouli is thus competing with himself.

RRR finished its lifetime run with an amazing ₹1115 crore gross worldwide in worldwide box office revenue, placing it fourth all-time among the highest-grossing Indian films, after Dangal, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and KGF 2, which overtook it to take third place.

SS Rajamouli on Mahabharata

There isn't a better candidate to finally bring the Indian epic to the big screen than SS. Rajamouli, revealed his thoughts for his next ambitious project while speaking with Mint. In addition to conveying Indian legends to the rest of the world, Rajamoui stated that he wanted to make his films even larger and better, with the Mahabharata being his long-awaited dream project. He acknowledged that it will be a while before he takes it on and that he would probably take three to four movies first.

RRR, the film by SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan, keeps raising the bar in Hollywood. The magnum opus, which has already garnered a lot of praise from Hollywood directors and technicians, has now added another feather to its cap by coming in second place at the Hollywood Critics Association mid-season awards, besting such favourites as Top Gun Maverick, The Batman, Turning Red, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Elvis, The Northman, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The winning entry was Everything Everywhere All At Once.