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Chiranjeevi Announces New Social Initiative on Ugadi Beyond Blood and Eye Banks; Check Here
Chiranjeevi, known for his impactful social initiatives such as the Blood Bank and Eye Bank, has announced another major project on Ugadi, further strengthening his legacy of public service and philanthropy.
Taking social work a step further
Free education for underprivileged classes
Agaram Foundation
If there is one educated person
Chiranjeevi made it clear that this new project won't be limited to just the Telugu states. He plans to extend these services to any region that needs them. The idea is to offer help with education without any state boundaries. 'If even one person in a family gets educated, the entire family benefits. That's why I took this decision,' Chiranjeevi explained.
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Full details soon
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