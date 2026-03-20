Chiranjeevi made it clear that this new project won't be limited to just the Telugu states. He plans to extend these services to any region that needs them. The idea is to offer help with education without any state boundaries. 'If even one person in a family gets educated, the entire family benefits. That's why I took this decision,' Chiranjeevi explained.

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