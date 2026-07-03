Alpha: Hrithik Roshan's Cameo As Major Kabir Leaks Online; Fans Can't Keep Calm
Alpha: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha has finally reached theatres, but it is Hrithik Roshan's surprise return as Major Kabir that has taken social media by storm. Leaked clips of his cameo have become the film's biggest highlight
Hrithik Roshan's Major Kabir Cameo Becomes the Biggest Buzz
Alpha has officially hit theatres, and one of the biggest surprises for audiences is Hrithik Roshan's return as Major Kabir. Soon after the first shows concluded, videos of his cameo surfaced online and spread rapidly across social media platforms.
Watching #alpha
Here comes HRITHIK ROSHAN
Entire Theatre Erupted 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/GN4F7ZArPb
— Aamir 2100cr SRK 1100cr (@Rancho119) July 3, 2026
Although the trailer had hinted at Kabir's presence without revealing Hrithik's face, the makers successfully built anticipation around his role. Once the film released, fans were quick to share clips and reactions, praising his stylish entry, action-packed sequence, and commanding screen presence.
Several viewers described his appearance as the film's standout moment. While one social media user felt the cameo was designed mainly for fan service, many others celebrated Hrithik's return and even compared his action scenes to his superhero avatar from Krrish.
Alpha Receives Mixed Audience Response Despite Strong Cameo
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as the lead agents, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor playing important supporting roles. The film also marks the first female-led chapter in the expanding YRF Spy Universe.
However, audience reactions have been divided. While the action sequences and Hrithik Roshan's cameo have received widespread appreciation, several viewers felt the overall story lacked impact. Some audiences also believed Alia Bhatt was not the ideal choice for the role, whereas others praised Bobby Deol's performance and the film's action choreography despite their reservations about the screenplay.
Alpha Expands the YRF Spy Universe
Hrithik Roshan's return as Major Kabir further strengthens the interconnected storytelling of the YRF Spy Universe, which already includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and the upcoming War 2.
The film also had a long journey before its theatrical release. Originally scheduled for a Christmas release, Alpha was postponed twice before finally arriving in cinemas on July 3.
Although the film has opened to mixed reviews, Hrithik Roshan's cameo has emerged as its biggest crowd-pleasing moment, generating massive online discussion and renewing excitement for future chapters of the YRF Spy Universe.
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