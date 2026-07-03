Alpha has officially hit theatres, and one of the biggest surprises for audiences is Hrithik Roshan's return as Major Kabir. Soon after the first shows concluded, videos of his cameo surfaced online and spread rapidly across social media platforms.

Watching #alpha



Here comes HRITHIK ROSHAN



Entire Theatre Erupted 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/GN4F7ZArPb — Aamir 2100cr SRK 1100cr (@Rancho119) July 3, 2026

Although the trailer had hinted at Kabir's presence without revealing Hrithik's face, the makers successfully built anticipation around his role. Once the film released, fans were quick to share clips and reactions, praising his stylish entry, action-packed sequence, and commanding screen presence.

Several viewers described his appearance as the film's standout moment. While one social media user felt the cameo was designed mainly for fan service, many others celebrated Hrithik's return and even compared his action scenes to his superhero avatar from Krrish.