Inside Sunny Deol's Luxury Homes From Manali To Mumbai; Check Pictures Here
Sunny Deol is making headlines for his film Ikka. But besides his movies, his super-luxe lifestyle is a hot topic. His massive bungalow in Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai's poshest areas, is seriously grand. Check out these inside photos of all his homes
How much is Sunny Deol's bungalow worth?
What are the special features of Sunny Deol's bungalow?
The bungalow's standout features are its white exterior and beautiful stained glass windows. When sunlight passes through them, it creates a rainbow-like effect inside. The house also uses natural stones, which help keep the interiors cool.
Sunny Deol's house is a fully smart home
'Dharmendra House' is still the Deol family's special place
Sunny Deol has a 2 crore apartment in Oshiwara!
Sunny Deol also owns a 1000 sq. ft. apartment in Oshiwara, which is reportedly worth around ₹2 crore.
Sunny Deol's luxurious holiday home in Manali
Sunny Deol's Lonavala farmhouse is surrounded by greenery
Sunny Deol is the owner of properties worth crores
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