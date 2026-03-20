Viewers have responded enthusiastically to these scenes. As the footage appears on screen, theatres erupt with whistles, claps, and cheers. In many places, fans were even seen dancing, turning these moments into a celebratory experience and making them one of the most talked-about aspects of the film.

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