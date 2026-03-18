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Inside PHOTOS of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s Rs 30 Crore Jubilee Hills Luxury Home
Step inside Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s luxurious ₹30 crore Jubilee Hills home, known for its grand interiors, marble flooring, elegant décor, and spacious design, offering a perfect blend of comfort, style, and opulence.
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Check out Ram Charan's palace-like home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, worth a massive Rs 30 crore! Though he comes from one of Tollywood's most powerful families, the Mega Power Star has made a name for himself globally with his acting skills.
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After the success of 'RRR', Global Star Ram Charan now lives with his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, in Jubilee Hills, one of Hyderabad's poshest areas. Recently, details about their grand bungalow's interiors have been creating a huge buzz on social media.
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Image Credit : Instagram
This stunning world is spread across 25,000 square feet. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's residence is easily one of the most beautiful and expensive homes in the city. In an interview, Upasana revealed that the firm 'Tahiliani Homes' designed their house.
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The house's specialty is its mix of modern style with a royal touch. White walls make up the exterior, which is surrounded by a beautiful green garden. This gives the home a very peaceful and calm vibe.
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The interiors are truly royal. As you step inside, a shiny chessboard-patterned floor catches your eye. Marble work, expensive furniture, and huge chandeliers add to the home's beauty. The spacious living room, large glass windows, and French doors let in plenty of sunlight.
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It's not just beautiful; the house also has top-notch facilities. For this family of movie lovers, there's a state-of-the-art home theatre. That's not all! It also has an indoor swimming pool, a modern gym, and a tennis court. The family also values spirituality, so there's a very peaceful pooja room in the house.
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Let's talk about Ram Charan's film journey. His recent movie 'Game Changer' didn't make the expected noise at the box office. However, he is currently busy with 'Peddi', a sports-based film directed by Buchi Babu Sana of 'Uppena' fame.
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Janhvi Kapoor stars as the female lead in this film, which is set to hit the screens on April 30, 2026. After this, Charan will appear in 'RC17' with 'Pushpa' fame director Sukumar. Overall, Ram Charan's lifestyle and his upcoming big-budget movies have created a lot of curiosity among fans.
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