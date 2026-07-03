Sunny Deol extended his best wishes to his brother Bobby Deol for his new spy thriller, 'Alpha', starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The Deol brothers are known for their mutual support on social media for each other's film projects.

Actor Sunny Deol has extended his best wishes to his brother Bobby Deol as his film 'Alpha' opens in theatres. Sunny shared the poster of 'Alpha' on Instagram and wrote, "All the best Bob! Can't wait to see it!!! #Alpha in cinemas now."

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Deol brothers' mutual support

Reacting to the post with much love and warmth, Bobby added heart emojis. It is worth mentioning that the Deol brothers have time and again shown support for each other's projects on social media. Earlier, Bobby also gave a shoutout to Sunny Deol's upcoming film 'Batwara 1947'. "You're the best, Bhaiya! So excited and looking forward to this film. Wishing you and the entire team all the very best. The teaser looks amazing. This movie is definitely going to be awesome!" Bobby Deol wrote on Instagram.

About the film 'Alpha'

Coming back to 'Alpha', the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer spy thriller opened in theatres on Friday, July 3. The official trailer of 'Alpha' introduces Alia's character, Sita, whose name is given by Bobby Deol's character in reference to her mother, Janaki. The trailer also showcases several large-scale action sequences led by Alia, while Sharvari appears as a mysterious woman whom Sita initially struggles to trust before the two join forces for a dangerous mission. Anil Kapoor is also seen in a pivotal role, while Bobby Deol plays the film's primary antagonist. Actor Hrithik Roshan also features in a cameo role. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. (ANI)