Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne Khan's sister has dismissed the reports of her sister taking Rs 400 crore alimony from her ex husband Hrithik Roshan. Keep scrolling to know more.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan broke millions of hearts when they announced their divorce. The couple used to make their fans' hearts beat with stunning pictures, undeniable chemistry, and ‘forever kinda’ love for each other that made them the most perfect couple of tinsel town. Well, there were rumours going on that Sussanne took Rs 400 crore in alimony from Hrithik when they parted ways.

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However now, her sister Farah Khan Ali has come out in support of Sussanne and revealed that this is all false. Let us tell you that the couple had been married for over 15 years and were parents to two boys. Now in a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani for his YouTube channel, Farah recalled the time Hrithik and Sussanne announced their divorce publicly.

Farah Khan Ali Opens Up On Sussanne Khan's Divorce, Alimony

“Everyone was in shock. There was a lot of hue and cry. There were a lot of opinions which people had about their personal life, but I think they both handled it all beautifully. It was amicable. One thing I want to say on record is that there was never Rs 400 crore alimony, and I feel sick at the bottom of my heart when I see people online saying that Rs 400 crore was paid and Sussanne got richer. I mean, that is such a lie. My dearest sister did not take anything. We come from a family and a mother who taught us that materialistic things are not important; relationships are more important. So, my sister did not take anything."

"That's why today, the relationship she has with her ex-husband Hrithik and her ex-in-laws, Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan, is amazing. They love her. I think she conducted herself in a very sophisticated manner. She is not a gold-digger. She is very elegant. She comes from a khandani (reputed) family. She is elegant, and Hrithik is also a wonderful man. It didn't work out for them, but you don't need to blow up your marriage for the sake of the press. There was no alimony in this. It's incorrect and completely bad.”

Why Did Not Khan Deny These Rumours?

Whenever Farah told Sussanne to come forward and deny these rumours, she refused. “I told her, 'Why don't you deny all this?’ She said, 'I don't care what people think of me, Farah'. I think we are all like that. I do whatever I want. Unless you bring some value into my life, what I do shouldn't matter to you, and what you think of me shouldn't matter to me.”

About Their Divorce

Hrithik and Sussanne were childhood friends. They got married in December 2000, months after he made his debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The couple has two sons, Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008).