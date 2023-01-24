Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chamomile to Hibiscus-5 kinds of teas to drink for a healthier body and mind

    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Adding these different types of teas into your daily routine will do you a world of good; try it, and you will not be dissatisfied

    People worldwide are gradually realising the value of good health, which necessitates certain lifestyle modifications. While exercising and being active are two of the most highly suggested ways to keep healthy, our daily beverage choices may also have a significant effect.
     

    Whether you want to lose weight or manage an illness or stress, there is a tea for every health issue that may provide much-needed comfort. We all have a favourite tea or one we prefer over others, but did you know that sure of them can help you reach your health goals? Do you need help determining where to begin?
     

    Turmeric Tea
    Turmeric is well-known for its anti-inflammatory and therapeutic qualities. Its advantages are well recognised, but there are other reasons it is a top choice. Turmeric is widely available, easy to make at home, and may be used to make a caffeine-free beverage. Its fiery kick may also be coupled with various herbs, making it versatile.

    Chamomile Tea
    Few people do not love feeling quiet and relaxed, and chamomile drinks are renowned to do just that. Not only that, but Chamomile is advised for a variety of reasons. "It promotes better sleep and reduces tension and anxiety. It can also aid with menstruation pain, osteoporosis, and cold symptoms. "You may experience the advantages of Chamomile tea in the mid-afternoon or a few hours before night," explains Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO of VAHDAM India.

    Oolong Tea
    If you like the flavour profile of green tea but want to try something more powerful, consider Oolong tea. This partly oxidised tea is actually underappreciated, and it's past time we shed some light on its numerous advantages. Polyphenols found in oolong tea provide several health advantages. It can also help lower cholesterol and promote healthy cardiac function.

    Hibiscus Tea
    Hibiscus tea, another caffeine-free herbal drink, can help fight some malignancies and regulate blood pressure. It improves liver function and may aid in weight loss. Hibiscus tea is quite simple to make; nevertheless, homemade or ready-made tea is a terrific alternative. This is the beer for you if you want a zesty brew with flowery aromas.

    Ginger Tea
    When you were unwell, you could have drank a cup or two of ginger tea. When it comes to treating sore throats, coughs, and the common cold, everyone thinks of this tea. Ginger tea can also help avoid digestive problems and is a good nausea treatment. It includes gingerols, a chemical that gives it its distinct flavour and scent and can also aid with diabetes.

    You may prepare a cup of fresh ginger on its own or combine it with black tea, chai tea (with or without milk, depending on your choice), and green tea. Some of the greatest items to mix with ginger tea may be found in your pantry. When blended with ginger, herbs like amla, lemon, black pepper, honey, and turmeric enhance its antioxidant properties.

