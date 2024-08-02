Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cardi B expecting baby no.3! Announces pregnancy amid filing for divorce from Offset

    Cardi B is soon going to be a mother of three as on Thursday, the Grammy-winner announced that she is expecting her third child in a duet of images revealing her tummy on her Instagram page.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    The photos show her posing on a balcony overlooking New York City at night, wearing a bright red silky gown with a front halterneck strap and a cutout at the bodice that reveals her developing baby belly. The long sleeves are lined with red feathers.
     

    article_image2

    The singer looked elegant and classy with her hair tied in a bun and flicks coming out from the sides. She wore earrings to complete her look along with minimal makeup. The outfit revealed her sexy cleavage and fans are excited about the happy news. 

    article_image3

    The pregnancy news came on the same day that Cardi B reportedly filed for divorce from Offset, the Migos rapper with whom she has two children: Kulture, six, and Wave. While she did not specifically address whether she and Offset had separated in her message, she did refer to changes in her life, stating, "With every ending comes a new beginning." 

    article_image4

    Cardi B married Offset in 2017 and has had an on-and-off relationship since. Offset's prior relationships have produced boys Jordan, 14, and Kody, 8, as well as daughter Kalea Marie, 9.

    article_image5

    During an Instagram Live in December 2023, Cardi first acknowledged that she was single but said she didn't know how to break the news. "I've been single for a minute now," the rapper admitted at the time. "I've been afraid..." I'm not terrified; I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today was a sign.

